Report: Lions Talked to Dolphins About Jalen Ramsey Trade
Miami Dolphins general manager Chris Grier recently revealed the team was looking to move forward, and cornerback Jalen Ramsey was a player that could be involved in trade talks ahead of the NFL Draft.
"Really after a couple weeks of discussions between ourselves internally and Jalen and his representation, we decided that it was probably in the best interest for all parties to move forward," Grier said. "I will say these decisions aren't done quickly and they're not taken lightly because we spent a lot of time this offseason working through this, talking through things.
"At the end of the day, Jalen did not ask for a trade," Grier commented further. "We went through the process, and I just felt that after numerous conversations and then talking last week with Jalen and his agent, that it was best to move forward, and it was best interest of the Miami Dolphins and for Jalen Ramsey."
NFL writer Armando Salguero reported the Dolphins have been active in contacting teams that could be interested in trading for the veteran defensive back, including the Detroit Lions.
According to Outkick, "And between the Dolphins and the Ramsey camp, the teams that have been contacted are, well, most of the league. Ramsey wants to be on a winner. The Dolphins have talked to the Rams, Falcons, Lions, Commanders, Eagles and others. The problem here is not draft compensation. Ramsey, if traded, may go for a fifth-round pick or thereabouts. The issue is the $25.2 million Miami would have to swallow in dead cap if the trade happens before June 1."
If the Lions are inclined to make a deal with the Dolphins, addressing his massive cap number would need to be addressed.
"A team wanting to make this trade now might be asked to provide the Dolphins with some cap relief on that number."
