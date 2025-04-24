All Lions

Detroit Lions 2025 NFL Draft Landing Page, Live Updates

Live updates, stories, rumors all throughout Detroit Lions 2025 NFL Draft.

John Maakaron

Detroit Lions hosted the 2024 NFL Draft downtown, setting attendance records
Detroit Lions hosted the 2024 NFL Draft downtown, setting attendance records / Eric Seals / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

Here is the central location you can find all of the comprehensive Detroit Lions 2025 NFL Draft coverage throughout the next four days.

In his final 2025 NFL Mock draft, Sports Illustrated's Senior NFL Insider Albert Breer had the Detroit Lions targeting Oregon Ducks defensive tackle Derrick Harmon with their first selection at pick No. 28 in the first round.

Asa Breer explained, "Detroit has the flexibility to look a year ahead, so finding a long-term bookend for Aidan Hutchinson or a guard to replace Kevin Zeitler could be in play. But in landing Harmon, who does have medical concerns, Detroit is looking forward, with D.J. Reader and Levi Onwuzurike in contract years, and Alim McNeill coming off ACL surgery."

Throughout the next few days, Detroit is expected to add several draft prospects that add depth, provide competition and several key positions and to help aid a 15-win team advance further in the playoffs.

Detroit is coming off of one of their most successful seasons in franchise history and general manager Brad Holmes has another opportunity to add talent to an already stacked roster.

It is expected the team will continue to emphasize the trenches, as the team has clear needs along both the offensive and defensive lines.

Visit Lions OnSI often, as we will provide in-depth, comprehensive insider analysis from the team's Allen Park Performance Center throughout the entirety of the draft.

Thursday, April 24th

10 Players Lions Could Target in First Round of NFL Draft
Final 2025 Mock Draft Roundup: Lions Beef Up Trenches

More from Detroit Lions OnSI

feed

Published
John Maakaron
JOHN MAAKARON

John Maakaron has covered Detroit Sports since 2013. Brings a vast array of experience covering the Detroit Tigers, Detroit Lions, Michigan Wolverines, Michigan State Spartans, Detroit Mercy Titans, and Oakland University Golden Grizzlies. John brings a wealth of sports broadcast experience. In 2013, John had the vision to establish the Detroit Sports Podcast Network. Has recorded over 3000 podcasts analyzing Detroit Sports. In 2019, Sports Illustrated Media Group, a historical sports media outlet, partnered with Detroit Sports Podcast to provide daily Lions content for their growing and expanding digital media outlet. Our Lions content can also be read in the newspaper at The Oakland  Passionate about Detroit Sports and it is reflected in his coverage of the local teams!

Home/News