Detroit Lions 2025 NFL Draft Landing Page, Live Updates

In his final 2025 NFL Mock draft, Sports Illustrated's Senior NFL Insider Albert Breer had the Detroit Lions targeting Oregon Ducks defensive tackle Derrick Harmon with their first selection at pick No. 28 in the first round.
Asa Breer explained, "Detroit has the flexibility to look a year ahead, so finding a long-term bookend for Aidan Hutchinson or a guard to replace Kevin Zeitler could be in play. But in landing Harmon, who does have medical concerns, Detroit is looking forward, with D.J. Reader and Levi Onwuzurike in contract years, and Alim McNeill coming off ACL surgery."
Throughout the next few days, Detroit is expected to add several draft prospects that add depth, provide competition and several key positions and to help aid a 15-win team advance further in the playoffs.
Detroit is coming off of one of their most successful seasons in franchise history and general manager Brad Holmes has another opportunity to add talent to an already stacked roster.
It is expected the team will continue to emphasize the trenches, as the team has clear needs along both the offensive and defensive lines.
Thursday, April 24th
