Lions to Host Virginia Safety on Top 30 Visit
The Detroit Lions are actively seeking to replace defensive back Ifeatu Melifonwu. According to multiple reports, the team will host Virginia safety Jonas Sanker next week on an official visit.
Kerby Joseph and Brian Branch are expected to start, but general manager Brad Holmes could look the upcoming draft for added depth.
According to NFL analyst Lance Zierlein, "Energetic safety with good production but areas to clean up in his game. The three-year starter possesses good size and strength with a willingness to play downhill that led to a high tackle count. Sanker is long and rangy but gets himself in trouble with inconsistent pursuit angles. He’s adept at matching up against big slot receivers in man and plays with quick, instinctive eyes and a good burst to close in zone."
Pro Football Focus currently has Sanker rated as the No. 116 overall prospect and the seventh-highest ranked safety.
"He gets caught staring into the backfield at times, so his team will need to work on his eye discipline and focus," Zierlein explained. "Sanker’s traits and special teams value could lock him into an NFL roster early on and give him a chance to work his way up."
Also, safety Jaylen Reed out of Penn State is scheduled to visit the Lions Allen Park Performance Center for a "local day" visit. Detroit also met with safety Andrew Mukaba out of Texas at the scouting combine.
Dan Campbell indicated the team liked the Melifonwu's versatility, but injuries kept him away from the field far too often.
The former third-round pick signed a free agent contract with the Miami Dolphins.