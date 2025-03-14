All Lions

Detroit Lions to Sign QB Kyle Allen

Lions add veteran quarterback in free agency.

John Maakaron

Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kyle Allen (4) warms up on the field before the game against the Baltimore Ravens
Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kyle Allen (4) warms up on the field before the game against the Baltimore Ravens / Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images
The Detroit Lions have reportedly agreed to terms with veteran quarterback Kyle Allen.

Last offseason, the Steelers signed Allen to a one-year contract. He entered the league in 2018 as an undrafted free agent after playing collegiately at Texas A&M (2014-2015) and Houston (2016-2017).

Pittsburgh made the decision to bring back free agent Mason Rudolph, who was on the Titans roster last season. Skylar Thompson is also on the Steelers roster. Russell Wilson has been visiting potential suitors and Justin Fields has landed with the New York Jets.

Allen, 29, will be entering his eight season in the NFL. The 6-foot-3, 210-pound signal-caller originally signed with the Carolina Panthers. He spent two years with the Panthers (2018-19), two years with the Washington Commanders (2020-21) and also had short stints with the Houston Texans (2022) and Buffalo Bills (2023).

With Buffalo, Allen was a backup and appeared in seven games with no pass attempts.

In seven seasons in the league, he has played in 31 games, starting 19. He completed 442 of 705 pass attempts for 4,753 yards and 26 touchdowns. He has also ran for 162 yards on 65 attempts and four touchdowns.

Last season, Detroit had Jake Fromm and Hendon Hooker on the roster developing behind veteran starter Jared Goff.

Allen is expected to compete with Hooker for the backup job. After being drafted in the third-round of hte 2023 draft, the former SEC quarterback has learned under Goff and former offensive coordinator Ben Johnson.

Questions have started to rise regarding Hooker's future and criticisms increased when the team decided to bring back Teddy Bridgewater late in the 2024 season. Bridgewater was actually the team's backup when the Lions played the Commanders at Ford Field in the playoffs.

