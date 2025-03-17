All Lions

Lions Top 2024 Performance-Based Pay Bonuses

Detroit Lions players earned extra pay bonuses last season.

John Maakaron

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) celebrates a touchdown against San Francisco 49ers
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) celebrates a touchdown against San Francisco 49ers / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Several members of the Detroit Lions roster earned performance bonuses for their efforts throughout the 2024 NFL season.

Safety Kerby Joseph earned the highest bonus on the team, but several other key contributors had money added to their bank accounts.

Brian Branch was awarded $597,085.44 and Ben Niemann earned $476,355.10.

On the offensive side of the ball, two tight ends were rewarded for having successful seasons. .Sam LaPorta earned a bonus of $507,106.17 and Brock Wright secured $459,470.33.

The performance-based pay program is a collectively bargained bonus that rewards all players based upon their playing time and salary levels.

According to the league, "If a player’s full season salary is less than the CBA Minimum Salary for a player with seven or more Credited Seasons, additional salary will be imputed to that player so that his salary is equal to the Minimum Salary for a player with seven or more Credited Seasons."

Forty-four members of the Lions 2024 roster earned bonuses of more than $100,000, according to the Free Press. "Others earning bonuses on the lower end included Jamal Adams ($1,262.87), Jamarco Jones ($4,031.52), Colby Sorsdal ($4,690.15), Stantley Thomas-Oliver ($4,997.77), Emmanuel Moseley ($10,558.43), Marcus Davenport ($11,036.01), Isaiah Williams ($13,893.71), Maurice Alexander ($17,005.57), Brodric Martin ($20,894.71) and Jermar Jefferson ($19,006.23).

Lions top performance-based pay bonuses

  • Kerby Joseph, $996,252.68
  • Brian Branch, $597,085.44
  • Trevor Nowaske, $591,735.40
  • Sam LaPorta, $507,106.17
  • Ben Niemann, $476,355.10
  • Brock Wright, $459,470.33
  • Malcolm Rodriguez, $443,186.18
  • Dan Skipper, $424,615.31
  • Kindle Vildor, $409,335.83
  • Pat O'Connor, $398,112.56

More from Detroit Lions OnSI

feed

Published
John Maakaron
JOHN MAAKARON

John Maakaron has covered Detroit Sports since 2013. Brings a vast array of experience covering the Detroit Tigers, Detroit Lions, Michigan Wolverines, Michigan State Spartans, Detroit Mercy Titans, and Oakland University Golden Grizzlies. John brings a wealth of sports broadcast experience. In 2013, John had the vision to establish the Detroit Sports Podcast Network. Has recorded over 3000 podcasts analyzing Detroit Sports. In 2019, Sports Illustrated Media Group, a historical sports media outlet, partnered with Detroit Sports Podcast to provide daily Lions content for their growing and expanding digital media outlet. Our Lions content can also be read in the newspaper at The Oakland  Passionate about Detroit Sports and it is reflected in his coverage of the local teams!

Home/News