Lions Top 2024 Performance-Based Pay Bonuses
Several members of the Detroit Lions roster earned performance bonuses for their efforts throughout the 2024 NFL season.
Safety Kerby Joseph earned the highest bonus on the team, but several other key contributors had money added to their bank accounts.
Brian Branch was awarded $597,085.44 and Ben Niemann earned $476,355.10.
On the offensive side of the ball, two tight ends were rewarded for having successful seasons. .Sam LaPorta earned a bonus of $507,106.17 and Brock Wright secured $459,470.33.
The performance-based pay program is a collectively bargained bonus that rewards all players based upon their playing time and salary levels.
According to the league, "If a player’s full season salary is less than the CBA Minimum Salary for a player with seven or more Credited Seasons, additional salary will be imputed to that player so that his salary is equal to the Minimum Salary for a player with seven or more Credited Seasons."
Forty-four members of the Lions 2024 roster earned bonuses of more than $100,000, according to the Free Press. "Others earning bonuses on the lower end included Jamal Adams ($1,262.87), Jamarco Jones ($4,031.52), Colby Sorsdal ($4,690.15), Stantley Thomas-Oliver ($4,997.77), Emmanuel Moseley ($10,558.43), Marcus Davenport ($11,036.01), Isaiah Williams ($13,893.71), Maurice Alexander ($17,005.57), Brodric Martin ($20,894.71) and Jermar Jefferson ($19,006.23).
Lions top performance-based pay bonuses
- Kerby Joseph, $996,252.68
- Brian Branch, $597,085.44
- Trevor Nowaske, $591,735.40
- Sam LaPorta, $507,106.17
- Ben Niemann, $476,355.10
- Brock Wright, $459,470.33
- Malcolm Rodriguez, $443,186.18
- Dan Skipper, $424,615.31
- Kindle Vildor, $409,335.83
- Pat O'Connor, $398,112.56