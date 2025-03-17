'That's Totally Fixable': Reed Sees All-Pro Potential In Arnold
The Detroit Lions are hoping the pairing of cornerbacks D.J. Reed and Terrion Arnold become one of the top defensive back duos in the National Football League.
Reed, 28, expressed there were reasons why Arnold was a first-round draft pick, and the handsiness that showed up on film from a rookie player could be corrected.
“I thought Terrion played well last year. Obviously, he was handsy, which, that’s something that you can correct, that’s totally fixable," Reed said. “As far as talent, as far as being sticky, it was a reason why he was drafted in the first round. So, he’s going to be very good, in my opinion. I think he’s a Pro Bowl, All-Pro type of guy.”
The former New York Jets defensive back vowed to give it his all to work towards helping the Lions earn their first Lombardi Trophy.
“I made a promise to myself. I call it ‘Empty the Tank.' To give my all, and once I’m done, whenever that is, whether it’s after this contract or whether I play longer, when I’m done playing I want to be able to say I gave everything to the game," said Reed. "And that’s something I looked myself in the face and said that’s how I want to operate. So, it doesn’t matter if I get paid, doesn’t matter if I’m not paid, I’m going to play the same regardless of whatever the situation is. That’s just how I operate.”
Former teammate Sauce Gardner shared on social media he indirectly actually helped Reed to be able to understand Detroit culture.
"Its crazy because I showed him how to do the blade dance when we was in NY just for him to go to Detroit lol," Gardner wrote on X, referencing a hip hop song popular in Detroit. “I was culturing my dawg for Detroit without even knowing."