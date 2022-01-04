Detroit Lions Are 2.5-Point Underdogs against Green Bay Packers

The Detroit Lions will be slight home underdogs when they play the Green Bay Packers this Sunday at Ford Field.

The Detroit Lions (2-13-1) will attempt to regroup this week, after a disappointing 51-29 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 17.

The Lions have opened as 2.5-point home underdogs against the Green Bay Packers, according to SI Sportsbook.

A factor that could shift the betting line in the coming days will be reports and speculation regarding which players head coach Matt Lafleur will trot out on the field in the season finale.

“That’s something that I didn’t really put a whole lot of thought into until after the game, just in regards to what we’re going to do next week,” LaFleur said, via PackerCentral. “But that does seem, for me speaking right now, a long time off. So, we’ll kind of play it by ear. We’ll talk. We’ll have conversations tomorrow with our staff and our players and we’ll make the best decision for us. But, if you asked me right now, I’d say my gut is that these guys are going to play at least a little bit next week.”

After their Sunday Night Football victory over the Vikings, the Packers have secured the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs.

While it is feasible many starters will not play, there is a possibility they still suit up and only play a limited amount of snaps.

Lions quarterback Jared Goff worked out on Tuesday and will be further evaluated the next couple of days to determine if he will suit up and play, after missing the past two games against the Falcons and Seahawks.

"Last week was leaning a little bit the other way from 50-50, and as the week went on just didn’t really progress fast enough," Goff told 97.1 The Ticket on Tuesday. "Was hopeful, but this week is a little bit more hopeful but we’ll see."

