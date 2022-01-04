Skip to main content
    Dan Campbell Admits 'Big Learning Curve' Calling Plays While Managing a Game

    Detroit Lions head coach shares with reporters how he has grown as a head coach in 2021.
    Dan Campbell came to the Detroit Lions with vast experience as an assistant head coach. 

    He also gained experience as an interim head coach back in 2015, when he was tabbed to fill in for the fired Joe Philbin for a period of 12 weeks. 

    Recall, Campbell made the decision to take over play-calling duties from offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn, adding significant responsibilities to his already busy workload. 

    After 17 weeks at the helm with the Lions, Campbell explained to reporters how he has grown throughout the course of his first season in Motown. 

    “Shoot man, I would just think the things here as it pertains to organizing the schedules, scheduling, practice schedules, daily schedules. I think in-game management I’ve gotten a wealth of experience. And, it’s one thing to get as a head coach, but then just as a play-caller, I felt like I’ve gotten so much more comfortable with calling an offense, but also still managing the game," he said. "That was an area I felt like four or five weeks ago that was a big learning curve. But, I felt like everything has started to begin to slow down now as far as that goes."

    Campbell added, "My confidence is a lot better. I just feel like I see things a lot more clearer. Look, just from my own time management doing what I do has improved. Nobody is really going to see that, but just having a handle on obviously our offense as I call it, but then defense, special teams throughout the week and catching up on the film and making sure I’m on top of the opponent, the totality of what they are. I think those things I feel like I’ve grown a lot.”

