Detroit Lions Salary Cap Situation Heading Into 2022 Offseason

NFL free agency will begin in one month.

As the Detroit Lions approach the offseason, some key dates have emerged to pay attention to.

Beginning on Monday, March 14, NFL general managers can begin to negotiate with the representatives of players who are set to become unrestricted free agents.

Direct communication would not be allowed until the free agency period begins on Wednesday, March 16.

For Brad Holmes and the Lions front office, they will have approximately $22,738,118 to work with to sign free agents.

While many believed the team had $30 million in cap space, the team signed 12 players to reserve/futures deals, which have been factored into the current cap figures.

It is expected the team will add veterans in the secondary, as defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn worked with several young and talented cornerbacks in 2021.

Retaining safety Tracy Walker would be ideal, but he may leave for greener pastures if he receives a significantly larger offer.

Detroit would benefit from adding depth at cornerback to play alongside Amani Oruwariye, who recorded six interceptions last season.

It is also quite apparent the offense is in need of adding 2-4 additional wideouts to aid quarterback Jared Goff.

New offensive coordinator Ben Johnson should be given additional resources his first time at the helm.

The passing attack deserves a legitimate chance to shine in a prove-it season for the veteran quarterback.

