Lions Among Teams That Supported Keeping Tush Push
National Football League owners have made a decision on the controversial "Tush Push" play that could have been outlawed.
For supporters of the Philadelphia Eagles, the play the defending Super Bowl champions have perfected will continue to be allowed, as league owners reportedly voted 22-10 in favor of banning the play.
At least 24 votes were needed in order to officially ban the play that has been debated over the past several months.
The Detroit Lions were among the 10 teams reported that were in support of keeping the play, according to NFL Insider Adam Schefter.
Other teams that sided with the Eagles, along with the Lions, included the Ravens, Jets and Patriots.
"If you got something, we got to stop it," said Dan Campbell, when asked in the past about the play. "So like to me, leave it in and we play them this year, we got to find a way to stop it. And I like that."
Former Eagles center Jason Kelce actually traveled to Minnesota to share his opinions and answer any questions owners had about the impact of the play on the health of NFL players.
“I’m actually going to Minnesota. There were some things said at the last owners’ meeting, some of the owners and coaches hinted that the reason I stopped playing was because of the tush push, and that I got hurt on the tush push frequently," said Kelce on the latest New Heights podcast. "I’m just going to answer any questions people have about my partaking in this play.
"I don’t care whether it gets banned or not. At the end of the day, this is why you vote on things, and if they vote to ban the tush push, the Eagles are still going to run a quarterback sneak at a very high percentage," Kelce contined. "I’m just going to offer, if anybody has any questions about the tush push, or whether I retired because of the tush push, I’ll tell you, I’ll come out of retirement today if you tell me, ‘All you gotta do is run 80 tush pushes to play in the NFL.’ I’ll do that gladly. It’ll be the easiest job in the world.”