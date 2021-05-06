Lions Waive Running Back Kerryon Johnson

Detroit Lions decide to waive former second-round pick after three seasons.

Despite being a second-round pick back in 2018, running back Kerryon Johnson's time in Motown has come to an end.

According to the NFL Network, the Lions have decided to waive Johnson after three seasons in Detroit.

“What a complete back. Kerryon does it all, man. You turn the film on, he’s up there blocking, and when I say blocking, he’s really trying to finish the guy. You see how aggressive he is," new Lions running backs coach Duce Staley explained during a recent podcast appearance. “Then, you turn the film on, he’s running routes. Then, you turn the film on, he’s breaking tackles.”

Despite a solid start to his career, Johnson has battled injuries constantly the past two seasons.

Injuries limited his rookie campaign to 10 games, and Johnson was not able to get back into the groove as a running back. He then averaged below 4.0 yards per carry in both 2019 and 2020.

Last season, Detroit offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell mostly utilized Johnson as a blocker on third downs, as Adrian Peterson and D'Andre Swift passed him by on the depth chart.

Detroit decided to sign Jamaal Williams during the offseason, and drafted Jermar Jefferson in the seventh round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Swift is expected to carry the load on an increased basis during his second season in the league; thus, making Johnson more expendable.

Despite his pass-protecting abilities, Johnson was never able to regain the form he displayed in college at Auburn.

During his career in Detroit, he recorded 283 rushing attempts for 1,225 yards and eight touchdowns. Through the air, he secured 61 receptions for 521 yards and three touchdowns.