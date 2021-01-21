Darrell Bevell to Become Jaguars Offensive Coordinator

Despite his five-game audition as head coach with the Detroit Lions, Darrell Bevell will no longer be part of the organization.

According to NFL Network, the veteran offensive play-caller will join Urban Meyer’s staff in Jacksonville.

In Detroit, Bevell was able to develop solid rapport with Matthew Stafford over the course of two seasons.

When Matt Patricia was dismissed, Bevell was handed control of a team that struggled mightily to buy into a regime that was strict and regimented.

Immediately, the vibe created with Bevell was one of fun and unity -- a start contrast from the “Patriot Way.”

Unfortunately, the audition did not go as smoothly as planned, as he was forced to miss one week on the sidelines due to COVID-19 protocols.

The team was only able to win one game with Bevell roaming the sidelines. And with former Detroit tight end Dan Campbell joining the Lions as the organization's new head man, Bevell’s time in Motown has come to a close.

With Bevell running the offense in 2020, Detroit finished 20th in points scored per game (23.6/game).

With his new gig in Jacksonville, it's expected that he'll be tasked with calling plays for former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who is the projected No. 1 overall selection for the Jaguars in this year's NFL Draft.

