Live Blog: Michigan Wolverines Spring Game
The Wolverines will host their annual spring football game on Saturday at Michigan Stadium.
Co-coordinator and offensive line coach Sherrone Moore has been named the head coach of the Blue team, while co-coordinator and defensive backs coach Steve Clinkscale will lead the Maize squad.
The rosters of both squads were determined by a draft held earlier this week.
According to Sports Illustrated, "Jim Harbaugh is back leading the Wolverines after flirting with the NFL in the offseason. He returns an experienced offense and despite losing offensive coordinator Josh Gattis to Miami, Michigan expects to be even better on that side of the ball. The defense will also be breaking in a new coordinator, but with the success of last year, the Wolverines will look to build off that and be even better. The spring game gives Wolverines fans to get a sneak peek of the team for the fall. With the way last season ended, the excitement is at an all-time high."
How to watch
What: Intra-squad scrimmage; four 12-minute quarters
When: Saturday, April 2, Noon ET
Where: Michigan Stadium
Recommended Lions Articles
Is Arnold Ebiketie Lions' Go-To Pass Rusher of Future?
Read more on whether the Detroit Lions should pursue Penn State's Arnold Ebiketie in the 2022 NFL Draft.
Mock Draft Roundup: Georgia's Travon Walker Emerges as Favorite at No. 2
This week's roundup of mock drafts sees pundits largely projecting the Detroit Lions to select Travon Walker or Malik Willis with the No. 2 overall pick.
Lions Reportedly Send Seven Staffers to Oregon Pro Day
Is Kavyon Thibodeaux a game-changer?
Who: Maize team vs. Blue team
Cost: Free admission
Television: Big Ten Network
Stream: fuboTV
Local radio: WXYT 97.1-FM, MGoBlue.com
- Subscribe to the AllLions podcast on iTunes
- Like and follow AllLions on Facebook
- Follow us on Twitter: @detroitpodcast @vitojerome
- @llamorandier @danielkellybook @CBooher_ @camrenclouthier
- Follow Detroit Sports Podcast on Instagram: @detroitsports_podcast
Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more.