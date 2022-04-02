Skip to main content

Live Blog: Michigan Wolverines Spring Game

Michigan Wolverines host their spring game in Ann Arbor on Saturday afternoon.

The Wolverines will host their annual spring football game on Saturday at Michigan Stadium. 

Co-coordinator and offensive line coach Sherrone Moore has been named the head coach of the Blue team, while co-coordinator and defensive backs coach Steve Clinkscale will lead the Maize squad. 

The rosters of both squads were determined by a draft held earlier this week.

According to Sports Illustrated, "Jim Harbaugh is back leading the Wolverines after flirting with the NFL in the offseason. He returns an experienced offense and despite losing offensive coordinator Josh Gattis to Miami, Michigan expects to be even better on that side of the ball. The defense will also be breaking in a new coordinator, but with the success of last year, the Wolverines will look to build off that and be even better. The spring game gives Wolverines fans to get a sneak peek of the team for the fall. With the way last season ended, the excitement is at an all-time high."

How to watch

What: Intra-squad scrimmage; four 12-minute quarters

When: Saturday, April 2, Noon ET

Where: Michigan Stadium

Who: Maize team vs. Blue team

Cost: Free admission

Television: Big Ten Network 

Stream: fuboTV 

Local radio: WXYT 97.1-FM, MGoBlue.com 

