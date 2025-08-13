Live Updates, Highlights: Lions First Joint Practice With Dolphins
The Detroit Lions' coaching staff and roster are looking forward to the opportunity to have a pair of joint practices againt the Miami Dolphins.
In training camp, players battle diligently against their teammates, who have a clear understanding of their colleagues' tendencies.
Matching up against a new time in practice will allow players to compete against other players battling for jobs in a controlled environment.
Lions coach Dan Campbell has often stated just how much value he has seen from hosting and traveling to participate in joint practices.
Detroit's offense has struggled to start training camp, so quarterback Jared Goff and his host of offensive weapons will have an opportunity to test themselves against a Dolphins defense that has been revamped.
Cornerback D.J. Reed and Amik Robertson should find the battles against Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle to be competitive. It is unsure if Terrion Arnold will return, after missing a handful of practices.
Detroit is not likely to play a significant amount of starters in the preseason game, so the work done this week by those at the top of the depth chart should provide the team and coaching staff some comfort.
On the other side, Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel has started to play starters during preseason games.
“I think that's very good for football teams in general, because you have to do things between the whistle and not after them,” McDaniel explained. “So those competitive moments are great, and it was certainly competitive against the Bears, and I'm expecting it to be competitive against Detroit.”
Miami tied Chicago, 24-24, in their preseason opener.
“I don't undervalue the process of getting ready for a game,” McDaniel said, via Dolphins OnSI. “I thought, you know, I think our team could benefit. I told the guys that regardless of the circumstance, it was gonna be one series because I wanted guys to go through the process.
“Those extra game reps are super valuable. I haven't planned out exactly. I like to see where our numbers are at and how things go in practices, but I don't think that will be the last that we'll see of them, whether that's this week or the following week or maybe a little of both. It'll probably be one game, but I'm keeping my mind open for all things.”
10:30 a.m. -- Story on the injury updates Dan Campbell provided on players including Sione Vaki, Ahmed Hassanein and Terrion Arnold.
10:00 a.m. --- Dan Campbell expresses Sione Vaki will return. Ahmed Hassanein also will be practicing. Unfortunately, Terrion Arnold is expected to return next week.