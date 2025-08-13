Campbell: Lions Cornerback Will Not Practice, Running Back Returns
The Detroit Lions will take on the Miami Dolphins in a joint practice setting without one of their top cornerback options.
On Wednesday, prior to the start of the first of two joint practices with the Dolphins, Lions coach Dan Campbell shared injury updates on multiple players including projected starting cornerback Terrion Arnold.
The Alabama product has been sidelined for over a week with a hamstring injury, and he is not expected to participate Wednesday or Thursday. Campbell said he was hoping for the young defender to return to action next week.
After Campbell said Arnold would not practice, the young cornerback was spotted doing individual drills at the start of practice.
Meanwhile, Campbell did provide a positive updated on rookie defensive end Ahmed Hassanein. The Boise State alum left practice early on Monday to be evaluated for a leg injury, but he will return to practice Wednesday.
“Ahmed should be out there today, it was just a little bit of a scare," Campbell said. "So he should be out there working, which is good. I don’t see T.A. in these, he’s getting better, he’s doing more every day, but I don’t see him being able to go through these practices. We’re gonna be shooting for next week.”
Detroit will also welcome back second-year running back Sione Vaki, who has yet to appear in a preseason game while dealing with a lingering hamstring ailment. He returned to practice briefly last week, but did not play in Friday's preseason game.
“The plan is for Vaki to be out there today. He’s gonna get some individual, some group, and then we’re gonna put him in a couple of team reps and see how he adjusts and what he can handle," Campbell said. "And if he can handle it, then maybe he gets a little more. So he’s actually, as of today, ready to start doing some stuff.
A fourth-round pick in the 2024 draft, Vaki has switched to being a full-time running back after moonlighting at the position while playing safety at Utah. The Lions were intrigued with his natural instincts playing the position, which prompted general manager Brad Holmes to select him.
Because he has missed significant time in training camp, the converted back has missed valuable development reps. However, the Lions appear to be working to get him back up to speed quickly.
"When you can’t practice, it’s always a set back," Campbell explained. "Especially when he’s only had very few days to where he was in. That, it is what it is, that’s behind you and you’ve got to call this day one and what are you gonna do about it? So it’s good to have him back on the grass.”
Detroit and Miami will square off at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 16 at Ford Field in a preseason game following the two joint practices.