Ex-Lions WR Marvin Jones Jr. Gets Into Heated Argument With Urban Meyer

Things are not going well for the former Detroit Lions wide receiver down in Jacksonville.

There’s trouble brewing in Jacksonville.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported on Saturday that tensions have boiled over with Jaguars first-year head coach Urban Meyer.

Involved with the report is former Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr.

According to Pelissero, Jones “became so angry with Meyer’s public and private criticism of the receiver group that he left the facility until other staff members convinced him to come back and had a heated argument with Meyer during practice.”

Jones is the only player mentioned by name in the report who has had a heated argument with Meyer. However, it is mentioned that several players have vented frustrations to players around the league over Meyer’s handling of the team.

A former Lion, Jones played in Detroit from 2016-20. He caught 289 passes for 4,296 yards and 36 touchdowns during his stay. In 2017, he enjoyed a breakout season in which he hauled in 61 passes for 1,101 yards and nine scores.

Following the 2020 regular season, Jones signed with the Jaguars as the Lions entered their rebuild. He followed former Detroit offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell, who currently holds the same role with Jacksonville.

“I’m definitely excited for the future,” Jones said during his introductory press conference in March. “I’m excited for what’s gonna happen and yeah, just excited about this whole opportunity.”

Tensions began to build when a video of Meyer surfaced at a bar in Cincinnati following the team’s loss to the Bengals on Thursday Night Football. Meyer admitted to not flying back to Jacksonville with the team following the loss, opting to stay in Ohio to visit family.

Pelissero’s recent report includes Meyer yelling at assistants and calling them losers while defining himself as a winner based on coaching resumes. He also orchestrated the benching of star running back James Robinson after a first quarter fumble, angering players on the offense.

While rumblings have escalated that Meyer could be one-and-done, it does not appear as of yet that Meyer will be forced out after just one season on the job.