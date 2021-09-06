Wolverines WR Ronnie Bell Out for Remainder of 2021 Season
The Michigan Wolverines' offense was dealt a significant blow during the team's 2021 season opener.
Wide receiver Ronnie Bell left Saturday’s game in the second quarter, after injuring his right knee during punt return duties.
“Just worried about Ronnie Bell right now,” Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh said, following the Wolverines' 47-14 victory over Western Michigan on Saturday. “As we come out of this game, that’s the biggest concern. He’ll get an MRI tonight, and we’ll find out the severity of the injury.”
Bell, 21, was in the midst of a solid season debut when the injury occurred, as he had secured one reception for 76 yards and a touchdown before leaving the field.
Michigan starting quarterback Cade McNamara voiced support for Bell in his postgame media session Saturday.
“It’s very difficult seeing a teammate, a brother hurt. Ronnie’s a big part of this team, and I’m praying for whatever it is for him to be okay in any sort of fashion," McNamara said. “Obviously, it’s super difficult, and you hate to see it."
Recommended Lions Articles
Peter King Predicts Stafford Will Win Lombardi Trophy in Debut Season
Lofty expectations have been set for the Los Angeles Rams by NFL reporter Peter King.
Updated 2021 Detroit Lions Jersey Numbers
See the official jersey numbers list of the 2021 Detroit Lions below.
D'Andre Swift, Levi Onwuzurike Can't Join List of Second Round Busts
Detroit Lions will need these two players to play at a high level in 2021.
On Monday morning, Harbaugh confirmed to reporters what his fears were following the opener.
Bell will miss the remainder of the 2021 season with a knee injury.
“It’s going to be a tough, grueling rehab. If anybody can do it, Ronnie Bell can,” Harbaugh told reporters.
- Subscribe to the AllLions podcast on iTunes
- Like and follow AllLions on Facebook
- Follow us on Twitter: @detroitpodcast @vitojerome @llamorandier @danielkellybook @CBooher_
- Follow Detroit Sports Podcast on Instagram: @detroitsports_podcast
Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more