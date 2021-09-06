Wolverines WR Ronnie Bell Out for Remainder of 2021 Season

The Michigan Wolverines will be without one of their star wide receivers for the remainder of the 2021 season.

The Michigan Wolverines' offense was dealt a significant blow during the team's 2021 season opener.

Wide receiver Ronnie Bell left Saturday’s game in the second quarter, after injuring his right knee during punt return duties.

“Just worried about Ronnie Bell right now,” Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh said, following the Wolverines' 47-14 victory over Western Michigan on Saturday. “As we come out of this game, that’s the biggest concern. He’ll get an MRI tonight, and we’ll find out the severity of the injury.”

Bell, 21, was in the midst of a solid season debut when the injury occurred, as he had secured one reception for 76 yards and a touchdown before leaving the field.

Michigan starting quarterback Cade McNamara voiced support for Bell in his postgame media session Saturday.

“It’s very difficult seeing a teammate, a brother hurt. Ronnie’s a big part of this team, and I’m praying for whatever it is for him to be okay in any sort of fashion," McNamara said. “Obviously, it’s super difficult, and you hate to see it."

On Monday morning, Harbaugh confirmed to reporters what his fears were following the opener.

Bell will miss the remainder of the 2021 season with a knee injury.

“It’s going to be a tough, grueling rehab. If anybody can do it, Ronnie Bell can,” Harbaugh told reporters.

Join the AllLions Community

Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER