Phil Mickelson's Attorney: Why 'Embarrass' PGA Champion?

Phil Mickelson has enjoyed plenty of accolades stemming from his historic victory at the PGA Championship.

At 50-years-old, the veteran PGA golfer became the oldest major winner after shooting a final-round 73. He defeated Brooks Koepka and Louis Oosthuizen by two strokes to secure the Wanamaker Trophy.

Mickelson is now in Detroit embarking on his first-ever appearance at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

Just ahead of the four-day tournament, the Detroit News published a story regarding an unpaid gambling debt owed to Mickelson and his ties to "one of the biggest gamblers in Detroit history."

Mickelson was not accused of any wrongdoings, but was apparently owed a significant amount of money.

"Dandy" Don DeSeranno, according to a federal court trial transcript, placed a bet or bets on Mickelson's behalf and then was unable to pay the golfer his winnings. The reported amount was $500,000.

"He didn't say anything (in the story) that wasn't true; I'm not complaining about that,'' Mickelson's attorney Glenn Cohen told ESPN. "But why? Why are you going to embarrass Phil Mickelson when he's there to support your tournament and the charities it supports and the PGA Tour? Rocket Mortgage is a Detroit-based company. Phil has never played there before.

"I'm disappointed they would curiously pick this week to write an article about a bet that was made over 20 years ago and a jury trial that took place in 2007, where the guy who was convicted is dead and where the only purpose for this article is to embarrass Phil Mickelson.''

