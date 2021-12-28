Mike Valenti Reveals Dallas Cowboys Wide Receiver Detroit Lions Should Sign

Read more on the offseason plans 97.1 The Ticket radio host Mike Valenti has for the Detroit Lions' offense.

The Detroit Lions could continue to aid quarterback Jared Goff by surrounding him with more talent on the offensive side of the football.

While rookie wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown has emerged and Josh Reynolds would like to remain in Detroit, general manager Brad Holmes could still look to free agency and the NFL Draft to drastically upgrade the wide receiving corps.

On Monday, Mike Valenti of 97.1 The Ticket explained his vision for how the Lions' offense could drastically be upgraded.

"Sign Michael Gallup from the Dallas Cowboys. He's a free agent. He's a speed merchant," Valenti explained. "He takes the lid off the defense, and I happen to think he's better than people give him credit for. He's just in Dallas with Amari Cooper and Zeke (Ezekiel Elliott) and Tony Pollard and CeeDee Lamb. Michael Gallup's a really good player."

The 25-year-old wideout is set to become a free agent following the conclusion of the 2021 season. This year, he has recorded 32 receptions for 409 yards and one touchdown. His average reception has been 12.8 yards from the line of scrimmage.

© Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Along with drafting either wideout Treylon Burks out of Arkansas or Drake London from USC, Detroit could then surround Goff with the necessary talent to help him succeed moving forward.

"They're both 6'4 or 6'5 -- big bodied receivers," Valenti continued. "Red-zone type guys. Put them on the other side. (T.J.) Hockenson controls the middle. Amon-Ra St. Brown as my slot (receiver). I know I got my O-line, and I know I got D'Andre Swift."

By drastically improving the offense, Lions head coach Dan Campbell and Co. can complement a defense that has played well during the second half of the season.

"Just maximizing everything we have over here, and I just feel like we’re really improving. I feel like we’re finding identities," Campbell told 97.1 The Ticket on Tuesday. "So, yeah, I don’t see why not. Look, he (Jared Goff) puts in the work, and all you can ask is for improvement from him, too. So, I like where he’s going right now.”

