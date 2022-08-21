Skip to main content

Look: Nasty AEW Style Brawl Occurs Between Jaguars, Steelers Fans

Fans were filmed fighting at the Jacksonville Jaguars contest against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

All Elite Wrestling owner Tony Khan is also affiliated with the Jacksonville Jaguars. 

Khan, 39, currently serves as Senior Vice President of Football Technology and Analytics for the Jaguars. 

On Saturday, fans brawled during the Jaguars contest against the Steelers in preseason Week 2 action. 

At times during the brawl at TIAA Bank Field, fans might have been willing to chant "AEW, AEW", but those near quickly cleared out, as the scene turned a little wild.

After some heated words were hurled back and forth, fists started flying and several NFL fans were on the receiving end of some haymakers. 

You can observe the brawl take place below. 

The fan in the Kenny Pickett jersey seemed to landing the most accurate blows during the scuffle that has now gone viral online. 

Fights at NFL stadiums have become increasingly common, and Jaguars fans are known for being willing to defend themselves against unruly or rowdy fans of opposing teams.  

It’s the preseason, so watching a 16-15 loss to the Steelers likely did not appease the Jaguars faithful.

Quarterback Kenny Pickett, who entered the game to lead the Steelers' fourth drive on offense, was able to showcase his accuracy and comfort level with the receivers on the roster. 

The first-round pick dumped off a short pass to running back Benny Snell, who managed to scamper into the end zone to secure a touchdown with 23 seconds remaining in the first half. 

