NFL Draft Analyst Shares 'Swiss-Army Knife' Prospects for Lions
Part of the reason Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes has had success in the draft has been the personnel's department's ability to find players that have a versatile skill set.
By having players that can play at multiple spots along the offensive and defensive line and in the secondary, Detroit's coaching staff has been able to find multiple ways to win games, even when a rash of injuries hit the roster hard throughout the 2024 NFL season.
NFL Draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah was asked during his latest video conference who were players he has watched on film that he believes could fit what Holmes and the Lions coaching staff covet when they are seeking out prospects.
Here is a list of versatile draft prospects that caught the attention of Jeremiah, ahead of the 2025 scouting combine, and what he thought about them.
Ole Miss DT. J.J. Pegues
“Defensively, I mentioned (Ole Miss DT J.J.) Pegues and all the different things he can do. He’s someone who, on the defensive side of the ball, is a defensive tackle who every now and then will kick out and just be a big, massive edge rusher. But then on offense, he’s a wildcat quarterback, he’s an H-back, he’s a wing, he runs the ball. That’s one of the more fun, versatile pieces in this year’s draft."
USC RB Woody Marks
"When I look at a weapon offensively, if you’re gonna go down the line in the draft, there’s a fun one in Woody Marks out of USC as someone who can really catch the ball out of the backfield. He’s got a ton of production going back to Mississippi State. He’s someone that I think can can be a little bit of a mismatch player there with what he can do, a couple different things for him.”
North Carolina OL Willie Lampkin
“Well, one of the guys that I’m so fascinated about in the draft, he’s not going to the Combine which I was bummed about, but Willie Lampkin, from North Carolina. He’s a wrestler, he’s 5-10 and a half, 270-pound center who, you just look at him on paper and maybe watch him warm up and you’re like, ‘There’s no way this guy can physically hold up.’ But he does, he plays with leverage and strength and power. He’s a good football player. Did not get invited to the Combine. I was bummed because I wanted to see him work out as a tight end. I wouldn’t mind seeing him workout as a defensive tackle. I wouldn’t mind seeing him workout as a fullback. I do the Charger games, I’ve seen Scott Matlock, a D-lineman who was converted to fullback. I’ve seen (Patrick) Ricard with the Ravens. Willie Lampkin, to me, that’s a fun toy to play with. I don’t know exactly what his role’s gonna be at the next level, but he’s a fun player.”