Jeremiah: Acquiring Myles Garrett Could 'Bring a Parade' For Lions
The Detroit Lions have their sights set on making another push toward a Lombardi Trophy in 2025.
After earning the No. 1 seed in the NFC, the Lions' flaws were exposed in a Divisional Round loss to the Washington Commanders. As a result, the organization will set out to find upgrades for their roster through the offseason.
The pass rush stands out as an area in need of improvement after the team finished tied-for-23rd in the league in sacks, though Aidan Hutchinson's return from injury will give the group a spark. However, there aren't many clear areas of need for a roster that boasts plenty of star power.
With Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett requesting a trade earlier in the offseason, the Lions have been viewed as one of the best fits.
NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah views Detroit as the best fit for the All-Pro pass rusher. Time will tell if the Browns are ultimately willing to move on from the standout, but Jeremiah believes that adding Garrett could be the last missing piece for Dan Campbell's team to win a Super Bowl.
Any deal for a player of Garrett's caliber would come at a hefty cost, but Jeremiah indicated that acquiring him could be a defining move for general manager Brad Holmes.
"I mean, that was the team that made the most sense for me with Myles Garrett, Detroit. Just because, A, if they ever felt comfortable with moving him — which it sounds like at this point they are not — but if they are comfortable, you get him outside the conference and he goes to Detroit," Jeremiah said. "Detroit has the roster that's ready to win right now, ready to win a championship, and that could be a finishing piece.
"So I would be willing to be pretty aggressive I think, if I were Brad Holmes on that front, knowing that that could bring a parade to my city, and do whatever I had to do to make something like that happen," Jeremiah explained. "We'll just have to see if it's a legit possibility."
Day 1 EDGE targets
Should the Lions not land Garrett, the edge rusher position could be one to target with their first-round pick in April's draft. Jeremiah believes this year's class is deep with talented edge rushers, so there could be plenty of good options late in the first-round and into the second.
One that could be quite intriguing is Tennessee's James Pearce, who reportedly has a wide range of landing spots with the draft two months away. Pearce is an explosive edge rusher, but his stock has dipped since he was viewed as one of the best players in the draft early in the season.
"You start getting into James Pearce, he's gonna be an interesting one. He could go in the top-15, he could go bottom of (round) one," Jeremiah explained. "He could go top of (round) two, there's a wide range on him. He's a lean, skinny rusher, but he has got a ton of juice and explosiveness. He really knows how to rush, his first three steps are pretty dynamic."
Another player Jeremiah mentioned was Texas A&M's Shemar Stewart, who had a solid showing at the Senior Bowl.
"Shemar Stewart, we'll see what happens with him," Jeremiah said. "That'll be another one that could factor in for them if they're looking for edge rushers. You can get them all throughout the draft, especially day two. There's a lot of good options there for rushers."