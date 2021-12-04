Skip to main content
    • December 4, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    NFL Draft Prospects to Watch in Big Ten Championship Game

    Read more on the five 2022 NFL Draft prospects to watch in the 2021 Big Ten Championship Game.
    Author:

    When Michigan meets Iowa at 7 p.m. Saturday in the Big Ten Championship Game, expect plenty of brute force to be on display.

    Both teams have hung their hats on their physicality, as both pair powerful run games with inconsistent passing games. Additionally, both have tough defenses that make opponents' game-planning difficult.

    It will be a physical game. With that said, there are plenty of potential early-round 2022 NFL Draft picks that will be on display. 

    Here are five players to watch in Saturday’s battle for the Big Ten title.

    Aidan Hutchinson, EDGE, Michigan

    A player that would’ve been an early-round pick had he entered the draft last season, Hutchinson elected to return and play his senior season for the Wolverines. This turned out to be a phenomenal decision, as he rewrote the Michigan single-season sacks record.

    Hutchinson has turned himself into a contender for the top pick, as he’s being mentioned alongside preseason favorite Kayvon Thibodeaux of Oregon. Hutchinson's an EDGE rusher who can operate both in a three-point stance and as a stand-up rusher.

    The Dearborn native had three sacks in Michigan’s 42-27 win over Ohio State. He’s been on a tear lately, and can help his stock even more with a good showing on the biggest stage Saturday night.

    Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa

    The anchor to Iowa’s run game has been its physical center. Linderbaum has been among the best offensive linemen in all of college football in 2021, and could be a first-round pick depending on need.

    The Hawkeyes center has been excellent on drive blocks and getting to the second level quickly. He quickly puts away defenders who are out of position with his pushes. Scouts love Linderbaum and what he can be as a potential pro. He was named the Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year for his efforts this season.

    David Ojabo, EDGE, Michigan

    Perhaps the biggest surprise on this list, Ojabo has ascended to a first-round pick in the 2022 Draft, because of his performance this season. Though Hutchinson has led the Wolverines defense, Ojabo has been right behind him.

    Recommended Lions Articles

    USATSI_17243745_168388382_lowres

    Predictions: Michigan vs. Iowa

    The SI All Lions staff provides its predictions for the 2021 Big Ten Championship Game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Michigan Wolverines.

    USATSI_17229624_168388382_lowres

    5 Lions Players to Watch against Minnesota Vikings

    Read more on the five Detroit Lions players to watch in the team's Week 13 matchup with the Minnesota Vikings.

    USATSI_17243351_168388382_lowres

    Lions Get Pass Rusher and Fill Receiving Need in Latest CBS Sports Mock Draft

    Find out who the Detroit Lions select in CBS Sports' latest 2022 NFL mock draft.

    The Scotland native has totaled 11 sacks, right behind Hutchinson’s 13. He works on the edge opposite Hutchinson, and can cause problems in a variety of ways. Ojabo is also excellent in zone and man coverage, with his athletic ability allowing him to stay with tight ends and running backs out of the backfield.

    USATSI_17243337_168388382_lowres

    Jack Campbell, ILB, Iowa

    Last week, Campbell made 16 tackles in the Hawkeyes’ comeback win over Nebraska. It was a solid conclusion to a regular season in which he’s been excellent. In total, Campbell has made 124 tackles from his inside linebacker position. He was named third-team All-Big Ten.

    Campbell is a junior, so it’s not a guarantee he enters the draft following the season. He’s projected as a third-round pick by SI’s NFL Draft Bible, but could help his cause with a strong showing.

    Daxton Hill, S, Michigan

    Hill is considered among the best secondary players available in the upcoming draft. He has good range and speed, and is physical enough to mix it up in the run game. The Wolverines will need this against Iowa, as Hawkeyes running back Tyler Goodson is a tough runner.

    The Tulsa, Okla., native was a first-team All-Big Ten selection. He is on the fringe of being a first-round selection at this moment, but is athletic enough to impress at the NFL combine. He’ll be a key player for the Wolverines Saturday, as his ability to stop the run and cover one-on-one can help push Michigan over the edge.

    Other prospects to watch:

    Michigan

    • RB Hassan Haskins
    • OG Andrew Stueber

    Iowa

    • RB Tyler Goodson
    • CB Riley Moss

    USATSI_17243337_168388382_lowres
    News

    NFL Draft Prospects to Watch in Big Ten Championship

    10 seconds ago
    USATSI_17243745_168388382_lowres
    News

    Predictions: Michigan vs. Iowa

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17229624_168388382_lowres
    News

    5 Lions Players to Watch against Minnesota Vikings

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_17243351_168388382_lowres
    News

    Lions Get Pass Rusher and Fill Receiving Need in Latest CBS Sports Mock Draft

    4 hours ago
    goff5
    News

    Twitter Reacts to Matthew Stafford Comparisons to Jared Goff

    19 hours ago
    goff5
    News

    Lions' Friday Injury Report: 4 Players Out against Vikings

    19 hours ago
    swift5
    News

    Lions Hope RB D'Andre Swift Can Return for Week 14

    19 hours ago
    USATSI_17250152_168388382_lowres
    News

    3 Free-Agent Quarterbacks Detroit Lions Could Target in Offseason

    Dec 3, 2021