93 Percent of NFL Experts Predict Lions to Beat 49ers
The Detroit Lions are currently 3.5-point betting favorites, ahead of their Week 17 contest on the road against the San Francisco 49ers.
Despite the Monday Night Football showdown not having the same level of urgency to win for Detroit, returning to the site of their most disappointing loss of 2023 still has significant meaning.
According to NFL Pickwatch, 93 percent of NFL analysts are picking the Lions to defeat the 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
One of the key players on the 49ers' offense that Detroit's defense must limit is tight end George Kittle.
“List off the players that they have like (TE George) Kittle, I mean, he is a weapon, and when you watch him on tape, he looks even faster than he’s been in his years," said defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn. "Man, he’s going up and getting the ball, he’s blocking, they’ll run the ball to him at the point of attack. To me, he’s the best tight end in the game, and that’s just who he is, and then (WR) Deebo (Samuel Sr.), I mean, you watch him last week, man, he was a man on a mission against the Dolphins.
"As many times as they were getting him the ball in space and as many tackles he was breaking, so he was the Deebo of old that we’ve always seen," Glenn continued. "And then this quarterback, man, he’s a guy that can just – he’s surgical with the way that operates. So this is going to be a challenge for us, it really is. But I’ll tell you what, our defense is looking forward to this challenge."