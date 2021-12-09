Odds Lions Beat the Broncos

Read more on the odds the Detroit Lions have to beat the Denver Broncos in Week 14.

Can the Lions pull off back-to-back wins for the first time since beating the Jacksonville Jaguars and Atlanta Falcons during Weeks 6 and 7 of the 2020 season?

Dan Campbell & Co. have the chance to do so Sunday against the 6-6 Denver Broncos, which are tied for third place in the AFC West division with the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Broncos have won three of their last five games, and have allowed the third-fewest amount of points per game (18.2) through 12 games this season.

The team's defense, led by defensive coordinator Ed Donatell, has permitted both the 10th-fewest passing yards (2,644) and the 10th-fewest rushing yards (1,262) in 2021. On top of all that, the Broncos have allowed just seven total rushing touchdowns this season, which ranks second among all 32 NFL franchises.

Meanwhile, the Lions have scored the fourth-fewest points in the league this season (16.9 points a game), and have produced north of 20 points just twice this year. Remember, the second occurrence came a week ago in Detroit's 29-27 victory against the Minnesota Vikings.

So, even after last week, with Jared Goff being named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week after throwing for 296 yards and three TDs, it can't be said that the offense is exactly clicking on all cylinders.

Additionally, so far this week, the Lions' offense and defense have been unable to go head-to-head in practice because of a wave of illness that has swept through the team's headquarters in Allen Park.

As a result, the offense and defense were split up, and practiced during different portions of the day on Wednesday.

It doesn't bode well for a Lions team that is set to play in the Mile High City this weekend, a place that is always tough to play in for opposing players due to its altitude of 5,280 feet (one mile high) above sea level.

Detroit is also set to be without second-year running back D'Andre Swift for a second consecutive week, which even further diminishes the odds of Detroit securing the victory in Denver.

Sorry, Lions fans. But, I don't see a second win being in the cards against the Teddy Bridgewater-led Broncos.

I give Detroit a 15 percent chance to pull off the upset in Week 14.