Amon-Ra St. Brown Dishes on Lions in Cold Tub With Kevin Hart
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown seemed much more comfortable sitting in a cold tub than actor Kevin Hart.
Appearing on the latest episode of "Cold as Balls" on the LOL! Network, Detroit's talented wideout shared his thoughts on being part of the Lions organization, how growing up shaped his work ethic and what happened in the disappointing loss to the Washington Commanders in the playoffs.
"Washington, they played a good game. We had some turnovers, you wish you could have those back, but they took care of the ball better than us," said St. Brown, discussing Detroit's 45-31 loss at Ford Field to the NFC East squad. "I think that's what it came down to. We had four or five turnovers, I don't think they had one."
St. Brown sat comfortably in the cold tub throughout the near 15-minute broadcast, while the comedian needed to be directed to sit directly in the tub on multiple occasions.
At one point, the production crew even physically forced Hart to sit further down in the tub.
Hart did not hold back from gloating that the Eagles went on to win the Super Bowl, defeating the Kansas City Chiefs soundly, 40-22.
Detroit will face the defending Super Bowl champion Eagles this upcoming season. The former fourth-round pick shared again he hopes the Lions open the season against the Eagles.
Hart shared he could make one phone call and St. Brown's wishes could come true.
The Lions previously faced the Eagles in Week 1 of the 2022 season at Ford Field. The Eagles won a high-scoring contest, 38-35, in a game that featured a combined 841 yards of offense.