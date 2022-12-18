Predictions: Lions-Jets

The All Lions staff provides its predictions for the Detroit Lions' Week 15 contest with the New York Jets.

Christian Booher

Sunday will be interesting, as Detroit's high-powered offense meets the Jets' stout and physical defense. The Lions have been in a special groove as of late, and could certainly keep it going.

Though the work of Ben Johnson and Jared Goff has gotten most of the credit for the team's resurgence, let's not discount the efforts of Detroit defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn.

The defense has been much improved, since starting the year as one of the league's worst units. With Zach Wilson getting the start Sunday for the Jets, it's easy to imagine the Lions wreaking havoc. Yet, they've struggled with mobile quarterbacks throughout the year.

Wilson makes it interesting with his feet, but won't make enough plays with his arm. Detroit scores just enough to outlast the Jets.

Lions 27, Jets 20

Vito Chirco

The Lions take on the New York Jets in a pivotal road contest Sunday.

Detroit is currently fighting to keep its playoff hopes alive. It trails the Washington Commanders and the New York Giants -- which both sit at 7-5-1 -- by one-and-a-half games for the final wild card spot in the NFC.

Luckily for the Lions, second-year quarterback Zach Wilson is set to start under center for the Jets.

In seven games this season, Wilson has accounted for as many total touchdowns (four passing and one rushing), as he has interceptions (five).

I believe Jared Goff easily outplays Wilson in this Week 15 contest, catapulting Detroit to a big win at MetLife Stadium Sunday.

Lions 28, Jets 20

© Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Camren Clouthier

It's been an exciting couple weeks for the Detroit Lions, which have won five of their last six contests. Make no mistake about it: These Lions are red hot right now.

The rest of this season can go one of two ways for Detroit: It either wins out and makes the playoffs OR loses and finishes off the year quietly, hoping to secure good draft capital once again.

If I'm the Lions, I'm trying my hardest to win. Give the franchise, players, coaches and fans something to be excited about. I expect this weekend's matchup against the New York Jets will fully amplify that attitude.

Look for the Lions to play through the strengths of Jared Goff, Jameson Williams and D'Andre Swift on offense, with guys like Jeff Okudah, Kerby Joseph and Isaiah Buggs stepping up defensively. It will also be interesting to see if Aidan Hutchinson is able to play, after reportedly being ill earlier in the week.

Jets QB Zach Wilson is having an underwhelming season, and I fully expect the Lions to exploit that.

The Lions will win this one and improve to 7-7 on the year.

Lions 30, Jets 20

John Maakaron

This is a game in which winning the battle of the trenches is paramount for both teams. Detroit's offensive and defensive lines are beginning to earn the respect they deserve across the NFL for being physically imposing and willing to be aggressive when needed.

Jared Goff needs to prove the road and home numbers this season are an anomaly, as Detroit is entering Week 15 pretty healthy.

In the end, Detroit has the edge on offense, and should leave MetLife Stadium again with a victory (this time over the Jets). Look for the defense to pressure Zach Wilson, in attempt to force a turnover or two.

Lions 21, Jets 17