Read more why the Lions are favored to defeat the Jets.

The Detroit Lions are currently 1.5-point road underdogs against the New York Jets.

Both teams are uniquely similar entering this Week 15 matchup, as both are trying to take their current rebuilds to the next level.

The Jets (7-6) are coming into this week having lost four of their last six games. For the Lions (6-7), winning five of the past six games has rejuvenated the roster, coaching staff and fanbase.

According to NFL Pickwatch, 64 percent of NFL experts are now predicting the Lions will defeat the Jets in Week 15 at MetLife Stadium.

One factor that gives the Lions and their supporters hope entering the final stretch of the 2022 season has been the improving health of the roster.

More: Lions Waive WR Tom Kennedy, Activate RB Craig Reynolds Ahead of Jets Game

With the majority of the offensive line playing at a high level and healthy, the team looks poised to play up to their potential, both offensively an defensively.

"He looks pretty good right now," Dan Campbell said, when asked about the health of offensive lineman Evan Brown. "So, hopefully today if he looks alright he’ll be ready to go, but he’s had a good week.”

The opportunity to have five quality linemen along the offensive line playing together gives Detroit's coaching staff and offense a boost of confidence.

"It is big, especially those five," said Campbell. "I think it’s a lot like your O-line and your secondary all playing together I think is big. To have the continuity and those guys communicate and working with each other, understand where your leverage is at and all those things I think is big. So, to get him back is a -- that gives us a little bit of a boost for sure.”