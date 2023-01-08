Predictions: Lions-Packers

The All Lions staff provides its predictions for the Detroit Lions' Week 18 contest with the Green Bay Packers.

Christian Booher

Sunday's nationally televised matchup between the Detroit Lions and the Green Bay Packers will be a battle. The feisty Lions will pull out all the stops in hopes of either extending their season, or ending that of the Packers.

Even if Seattle wins its 4:25 matchup with the Los Angeles Rams -- which would eliminate Detroit from the playoffs -- expect the Lions to bring everything they've got.

However, I don't believe it will be enough. Aaron Rodgers has been a nightmare for Lions fans throughout his lengthy career. Expect this game to go down to the wire, but it will be Rodgers who draws the last laugh.

The Lions come up just short at Lambeau Field.

Packers 27, Lions 23

Vito Chirco

You couldn't have scripted this any better.

The Lions' chance at making the playoffs comes down to a Week 18 showdown with the Packers at Lambeau Field. Specifically, it becomes a win-and-get-in situation for Detroit if the Rams knock off the Seahawks earlier in the day Sunday.

Historically, Detroit has struggled to beat the Packers in Green Bay.

However, these aren't your father's or grandfather's Lions, and I don't see this Dan Campbell-led Detroit team being scared of Aaron Rodgers & Co.

Rodgers has not played at an elite level during the 2022 campaign, and you can easily make the argument that Jared Goff has outplayed the future Pro Football Hall of Famer this season.

Yet, I don't think it'll matter Sunday night -- the Packers won't win because of Rodgers. They'll prevail victorious because of three other core elements of their team: their run game, their defense and special teams.

Campbell's squad will make it a game, but Green Bay's success in the aforementioned three phases will be too much to overcome in the end.

Packers 27, Lions 21

Junfu Han, USA TODAY NETWORK

Camren Clouthier

In what will most certainly be the Lions' biggest game of the season, Detroit heads to Lambeau to take on the Packers in this primetime, Week 18 contest.

It's winner-take-all for this Lions squad who is craving a playoff appearance. But, unfortunately, so is Green Bay.

The Lions enter the game as the underdog, but I anticipate they will give Aaron Rodgers a run for his money.

Detroit signal-caller Jared Goff will have to bring his "A-game" and avoid making turnovers for the Lions to stick around.

And, as I said last week, I am hoping that Jameson Williams will get more involved in the team's offense, and this would be a perfect time to get him going.

I think Dan Campbell will have the boys ready and hungry for a win and a playoff bid. The optimist in me says Detroit wins this game.

Lions 24, Packers 21

John Maakaron

The Lions have actually found themselves on primetime in Week 18. After a poor start to the season, the roster and coaching staff remained dedicated to improving and eventually learned how to win.

Prior to the season, I had the Lions' 2022 record being 8-9. This team is some way exceeded my expectations, as their is realistic hope this core group of young talent can accomplish real success.

This week, though, the odds appear stacked against them. The Packers are at home and are going to take advantage of all the benefits of playing in front of the home crowd.

Green Bay will find avenues to pick on Detroit's young secondary and their rushing attack will be difficult to slow down.

And, the officials will not be on the Lions' side at all. I expect the penalties to stack up against Detroit, especially against the cornerbacks.

Packers 27, Lions 23