The Detroit Lions are currently 5-point road underdogs against the Green Bay Packers.

In front of a primetime audience, the 8-8 Lions are treating their Week 18 contest as if it were actually a playoff game.

Head coach Dan Campbell has not been reluctant to put the pressure on his team this week to show up and perform against their divisional rival.

According to NFL Pickwatch, 79 percent of NFL experts are now predicting the Packers will defeat the Lions in Week 18 at Lambeau Field.

© Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

Campbell has informed his team that the playing surface, which has been described as "mushy" by several members of the roster, will not be an excuse for why plays are not made.

More: Lions Announce Two Roster Moves ahead of Packers Game

"Put up there a bunch of clips of players slipping at Lambeau, and that’s one of our keys to victory is wearing the proper shoes, and our guys know it," said Campbell. "They’re on it. Shoot, they’ve worn them the last two days, what they’re going to wear out there. They’ve worn it on our field. So, it’s been good, and we’ve gotten pretty good work out there.

"The field’s been a little moist here. It’ll be moist again today from some of the drizzle we’ve gotten, so it’s really, we’re getting perfect conditions," Campbell continued. "The only thing is it’s not quite as cold as it’ll be there, but it’s not like it’s not cold here. But yeah, shoes are big. Shoes are big. Slipping is not an excuse this week.”

Players at times have been reluctant to wear "7-Studs" on their cleats due to how they feel when running around in them for a prolonged period of time.

"Well, they hurt," Campbell explained. "I mean they hurt your feet. It’s like putting rocks in your shoes and then going out there and running around. They just hurt, but that’s a small price to pay to keep your feet and not let your teammate down. They just don’t feel as good as the other ones, that’s the bottom line.”