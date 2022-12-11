Predictions: Lions vs. Vikings

The All Lions staff provides its predictions for the Detroit Lions' Week 14 matchup with the Minnesota Vikings.

Christian Booher

If the Lions are going to get revenge on the Vikings for an early-season loss, they must contain Justin Jefferson. Jeff Okudah did a superb job in Week 3, limiting Jefferson to just 14 receiving yards on three catches. Detroit will have to maintain that same energy in Sunday's game.

It's difficult to imagine the Lions having the same amount of success against one of the league's best receivers, but the blueprint has been written. I expect the Lions to limit Jefferson, but the Vikings have too much talent overall wise out wide. Ben Johnson's offense has been on a roll and will keep up early, but Minnesota's offensive firepower will be too much in the end.

Vikings 35, Lions 31

Vito Chirco

The Lions will look to get revenge for their early-season loss to the Vikings in this Week 14 contest.

In the first matchup between the NFC North divisional foes this season (in Week 3), the Lions blew a 10-point, fourth-quarter lead, and allowed Minnesota to come from behind to win, 28-24.

Detroit offensive coordinator Ben Johnson didn't have rookie wideout Jameson Williams at his disposal in the aforementioned contest, and I believe Williams will be much more active in the passing game this weekend than he was a week ago in his NFL debut.

Just like these two teams' meeting in Week 3, I believe Sunday's game goes down to the wire, and former Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson scores a late-game touchdown to secure the victory for the Vikings at Ford Field.

Vikings 31, Lions 28

Camren Clouthier

The Detroit Lions look to continue their winning ways this weekend, against the Minnesota Vikings, at Ford Field.

I won't lie, this is a very exciting matchup for the playoff-hopeful Lions and the NFC North division-leading Vikings.

The Lions hung tough against Minnesota in their first go-around earlier this year, and I anticipate the same will be true this time around, too.

I've got my eyes on Jameson Williams, to see if he makes a larger impact this weekend than he did in his NFL debut last week. I'm also looking at T.J. Hockenson, whom Detroit traded to Minnesota a few weeks back. Certainly, he'll be playing with a chip on his shoulder against his former team.

If all goes according to plan and the defense steps up, Detroit, which actually opened this week as the favorite, wins this game. It definitely will not be a blow-out, but I think the Lions will get it done and improve to 6-7 on the season.

Lions 24, Vikings 21

John Maakaron

Ford Field should be a loud, supportive home crowd for the Detroit Lions, when they take the field to play the Minnesota Vikings Sunday.

There is a lot at stake for both teams, so this Week 14 contest should produce quality football from both teams.

Detroit's passing attack should be able to execute against a Vikings defense that is giving up a significant amount of yards in the air. Detroit's roster, meanwhile, should be looking to avenge its early-season loss to Minnesota, when it twice led by double digits, only to lose at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Detroit keeps its slim playoff hopes alive, with a close win in front of an excited home crowd.

Lions 27, Vikings 24