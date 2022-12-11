The Detroit Lions are 2-point home favorites against the Minnesota Vikings.

In their last meeting at U.S. Bank Stadium earlier this season, Detroit twice blew a double-digit lead and ended up losing, 28-24, to drop their record to 1-2.

Wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown had his streak of eight consecutive games with at least eight receptions snapped, as the Vikings defense limited the talented wideout to six receptions for 73 yards.

“We had our chances. We played some pretty good football for a while,” Dan Campbell told reporters following the loss. “I told the team, ‘When the downs come, we’ve got to handle it with composure. And when the ups come, we have to capitalize.’ We didn’t capitalize enough when we were on the ups.”

According to NFL Pickwatch, 59 percent of NFL experts are now predicting the Vikings (10-2) will defeat the Lions (5-7) in Week 14 at Ford Field.

A standing-room only capacity crowd is expected this week, as the Lions are still chasing a playoff spot, even after starting the season 1-6.

“Yeah, man it gets fun. It’s fun. It’s really fun. I think seeing what they were able to do, obviously on Thanksgiving like you said and then last week as well. It’s a lot of fun," Jared Goff said this week, when asked about playing at Ford Field the past two week. "It’s a fan base that deserves it. It’s a fanbase that we need to get winning for and deserves good football on the field. And deserves to enjoy their Sundays, as do we when we win.”

NFL Insider Jordan Schultz reported that Vikings left tackle Christian Darrisaw will not suit up this week, as he has cleared concussion protocol, but will have to wait another week to make his return.

