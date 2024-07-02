5 Reasons Why Aidan Hutchinson Could Be 2024 NFL MVP
Aidan Hutchinson is quickly becoming one of the NFL's most potent pass-rushers.
He finished the 2023 campaign with a career-best 11.5 sacks, 33 quarterback hits and 101 pressures, and earned Pro Bowl honors for his efforts.
Seemingly, the sky's the limit for the Michigan product as he gets ready for his third NFL season. He's already the most impactful player for Detroit defensively, and is well on his way to becoming one of the league's best overall defenders, too.
Here are five reasons now why the EDGE defender has a chance at winning MVP in 2024.
It is all about sacks
Hutchinson has become a “sack master.”
Sacks are one of the most popular statistics – if not the most popular stat– for a defensive player, and the former Wolverines defender has made it his bread and butter.
Hutchinson has produced 21 total sacks through his first two seasons, with eight of those sacks coming in his torrid five-game stretch to end last season.
Those 21 sacks, by the way, are more than the number of sacks produced by the likes of T.J. Watt, Myles Garrett and Maxx Crosby through their first two seasons.
If Hutchinson continues to rack up sacks at such a rapid rate, he'll only continue to gain popularity. This, in effect, would undoubtedly aid his MVP chances, too.
Best player (and by far) on Lions’ defense
In just two short seasons, Hutchinson has become the Lions’ most dominant defensive player.
He's been a menace against opposing quarterbacks, producing 21 total sacks since 2022. Plus, he's secured four interceptions through two seasons – more than N.Y. Jets All-Pro cornerback Sauce Gardner.
He's been everything the Lions could've asked for when they selected him No. 2 overall in the 2022 NFL Draft. And, it's widely believed the best is still yet to come for the University of Michigan product.
He's a pressure-making machine
Hutchinson is one of the very best in the league at getting after quarterbacks and generating pressures. In fact, he finished No. 2 in the league in 2023 in total quarterback pressures (101).
The Michigan native has become one of the game's most prolific pass-rushers. And, if he can convert more of those pressures into sacks in 2024, he will succeed in taking his game to an even higher level and likely earn All-Pro honors at season's end.
Could be most impactful player of division champion
Hutchinson is arguably the most impactful player for Dan Campbell's squad.
In his first two seasons, the dominant pass-rusher had to not only make up for Detroit failing to have a competent EDGE piece opposite him. But, he also had to make up for some lackluster defenders playing behind him, especially in the secondary. The ex-Big Ten defender was forced to do more with less, and exceled while doing so.
While the Lions’ defense looks to be improved going into 2024, it still will likely be a few steps behind the team’s offense. To me, it makes what Hutchinson does even more impactful. He likely will play an integral role in any kind of run the Lions make this upcoming season, which only adds to the 2022 No. 2 overall pick's MVP candidacy.
Rising popularity
Hutchinson's fun-loving personality and bravado have helped him endear himself to the Lions’ rabid fanbase. Additionally, he's also become a fan favorite across the league, via his high-end motor and never-say-never attitude.
He's one of Detroit's most vocal leaders both on and off the field, and is an essential component to the winning culture that has been established by Campbell and Brad Holmes. There would be no “Brand New Lions” without Hutchinson, and that notion has been picked up by NFL fans throughout the world.
Entering the 2024 season, he is one of the league's most popular players, and that can only strengthen his MVP case.