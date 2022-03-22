Skip to main content

Report: Detroit Lions Signing CB Mike Hughes

The Detroit Lions are adding a former NFL first-round pick to the secondary.

After not adding any players on defense in free agency, the Lions are signing cornerback Mike Hughes to a one-year, $3.5 million contract. 

Back in 2018, Hughes was the 30th pick of the Minnesota Vikings in the first-round. 

The 25-year-old defensive back was traded from the Vikings to the Kansas City Chiefs in exchange for a sixth-round pick following the conclusion of the 2020 season. 

Last season, Hughes recorded 47 tackles, four forced fumbles and six passes defensed in 17 games for the AFC powerhouse. 

He also secured one interception and a fumble recovery that was returned 23 yards for a touchdown.

General manager Brad Holmes is likely viewing their newest member of the defense similarly to EDGE Charles Harris. 

Hughes performed pretty well last season and will now have an opportunity to blossom working with defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn and defensive backs coach Aubrey Pleasant. 

With both Jeff Okudah and Jerry Jacobs coming off injury, Hughes will have ample opportunity to compete for playing time alongside Amani Oruwariye, who had a breakout season in 2021. 

