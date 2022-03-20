Roundtable: Which Team Do Lions Have Best Chance to Trade Down With?

The latest SI All Lions Roundtable focuses on which NFL team the Detroit Lions have the best chance to trade down with.

1.) The Lions were pretty quiet in free agency this year. Was it the correct decision?

Vito Chirco: I think there were free agents that the Lions could've/should've signed, such as New Orleans Saints safety Marcus Williams and Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foyesade Oluokun.

However, on a large scale, I think Brad Holmes and Detroit's front office acted in a financially sensible manner in deciding not to hand out any big-time contracts.

Holmes & Co. realize that the team is highly likely not going to be a playoff contender in 2022. So, for the time being, it's best to build through the draft and via a series of shrewd moves (i.e. inking DJ Chark to a one-year, prove-it deal).

It's the roster-building approach that the organization has taken at the present moment, and you can consider me a fan.

Adam Strozynski: It appears that Brad Holmes and company have a gameplan, and in no way is this roster ready to win now. They know that. They appear to be adding nuts and bolts and accompanying them with one-or-two-year deals to flesh out a roster. If this works, then the answer is obvious. I think this does have a chance to be successful. So yes, right call.

2.) How concerned are you about the injury history of new wideout DJ Chark Jr.?

Chirco: I think it is concerning that Chark has never suited up for a full NFL season. He's also only played in a combined 17 games the past two seasons, including just four contests in 2021.

However, in the grand scheme of things, he was only signed to a one-year deal, which alleviates a large portion of the concern (at least for me). If Holmes had inked the former Jaguars wideout to a long-term deal, it'd be a much different story.

Strozynski: With the deal he is signed to, I'm not at all. I actually love this signing.

If he returns to his Pro Bowl-caliber play of a few years ago, its a steal. If he comes up lame, it's a no-nothing deal and you move on. It's incredibly smart on Holmes' part and protects the Lions.

3.) If you were Lions GM Brad Holmes, which other two players would you have added to the roster?

Chirco: I would've liked to have seen Holmes make a serious push for tight end Hayden Hurst and cornerback Levi Wallace.

Hurst signed a one-year, $3,500,000 million deal with the Cincinnati Bengals, while Wallace inked a two-year, $8M deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Hurst would've been a nice No. 2 tight end behind starter T.J. Hockenson, and Wallace would've been a solid depth piece for Detroit's defensive backs room.

And most importantly, both could've been cheap additions for the Lions' front office.

Strozynski: Safety Marcus Williams would have been a nice addition, but the price for a lot of guys was a bit high with the bankroll the Lions had. Also, Chandler Jones would have been a nice fit. But again, the contract was an issue, and he's on the other side of 30. I think Holmes navigated this market fairly well.

Tommy Gilligan, USA TODAY Sports

4.) Which team do the Lions have the best chance to trade down with in this year's draft?

Chirco: I'm going to go with the N.Y. Giants.

They have nine total draft picks, including five within the top 100 selections and two within the top 10 (No. 5 overall and No. 7 overall).

It screams to me that if Holmes & Co. were really motivated to move down from the No. 2 spot, they could, with the help of the Giants.

And subsequently, New York would have a much better shot of landing highly coveted Alabama offensive tackle Evan Neal.

Strozynski: There are so many teams that could be possible trade partners, because they have multiple first-round picks this year and next.

Initially, I lean toward the Jets, Giants or Eagles. Also, all of those teams lean toward and put a premium on defense. If I had to pick one of them, though, I would pick the Jets. They have a ton of draft capital in the first two rounds of this draft, and getting a dynamic EDGE rusher would help that defense and play towards Robert Saleh's hand.

5.) How crazy is it that Deshaun Watson landed with the Cleveland Browns? Should the Lions have made more of a serious push?

Chirco: I think it's a potential recipe for disaster for the Browns.

I realize that a grand jury has decided not to indict Watson on the double-digit accusations of sexual assault and misconduct. However, he still faces 22 civil lawsuits, and could be suspended by the league at any moment.

So, to sign him to a contract that will guarantee him $230 million over five years, I think is irresponsible on the part of the Browns.

And yes, I know that on the field, he's an MVP-caliber quarterback that can make any NFL franchise immensely better.

Yet, I'm still glad the Lions opted not to get involved in the Watson sweepstakes.

Strozynski: Cleveland gave up a ton for Watson. I don't think Detroit is in a position to part with that draft capital, nor do I feel the Lions were comfortable committing that kind of money to a player who has the baggage that Watson is carrying. I think it would be different if they were on the verge of winning, but they are a year or two away from meeting those expectations.