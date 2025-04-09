Shedeur Sanders Draws Comparison to Former Lions Quarterback
One of the most polarizing quarterback draft prospects in this year's class is Shedeur Sanders.
In a recent ESPN post with scouts and executives weighing in on top draft prospects, Sanders drew a comparison to former Detroit Lions backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater.
"Fringe starter who makes good decisions and does some good things but won't get you over the top," a personnel staffer told NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler.
An AFC executive also expressed, "I'm fine with Shedeur's personality -- he's tough and works really hard. He needs to be in a timing offense -- three-step drop, timing, throw."
Coming into the draft, the son of Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders has faced a significant amount of scrutiny. Despite evaluators even complaining about how many times he patted the football on film, NFL teams reportedly view the young signal-caller as being mature and having impressive accuracy.
His ability to process information at the line of scrimmage is likely going to impress multiple general managers.
According to Fowler, "That's a common refrain from evaluators: The hype around Sanders doesn't bother teams because he's detailed and mature in his football approach. His ability to process at the line of scrimmage and throw with accuracy and touch is impressive. The concern is more about the ability. Questions about upside abound. One executive said Sanders' ceiling is probably Kirk Cousins or a Baker Mayfield with less arm strength -- quite good, not quite elite."
A former first-round pick, Bridgewater started his career with the Minnesota Vikings. In 2016, a significant knee derailed his 2016 season and most of 2017.
Bridgewater had stints with the Jets, Saints, Panthers, Broncos and Dolphins before likely finishing his career with the Lions (2023-2024).