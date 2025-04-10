All Lions

Lions Make Bombshell Deal With Eagles in All-Trade SI Mock Draft

Latest Sports Illustrated mock draft features trades for each team!

John Maakaron

Offensive lineman Tyler Booker runs a drill for scouts at the University of Alabama Pro Day
Offensive lineman Tyler Booker runs a drill for scouts at the University of Alabama Pro Day / Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

In Sports Illustrated's latest all-trade NFL mock draft, general manager Brad Holmes picks up the phone and makes a deal with one of the league's top executives.

Eagles get: No. 28 (209 points)

Lions get: No. 32 (184 points), No. 134 (17 points) and No. 161 (10 points)

Detroit is seeking to continue their success offensively and the upcoming draft could provide Holmes and the coaching staff opportunities to find young offensive lineman.

Alabama Crimson Tide offensive lineman Tyler Booker projects as an immediate starting level prospect and could compete right away for playing time, if drafted by the Lions.

As NFL writer Matt Verderame explained, "The Lions get their replacement for the departed Kevin Zeitler. Detroit loves to build through the trenches and Booker has an argument as the best guard in what is a very good class. At Alabama, Booker started 26 games and at 6'5" and 321 pounds has perfect size. He projects as an immediate, impact starter."

New offensive coordinator John Morton has veteran talent along the offensive line, but there are still question marks at both guard positions.

Christian Mahogany, who is entering his sophomore campaign in Motown, is projected to start at right guard, while Graham Glasgow is hoping to rebound following a disappointing 2024 season that was riddled with injuries.

Detroit still has Kayode Awosika, Colby Sorsdal and Dan Skipper available for reserve roles, but the upcoming draft has multiple players that could fit what the Lions are seeking.

More from Detroit Lions OnSI

feed

Published
John Maakaron
JOHN MAAKARON

John Maakaron has covered Detroit Sports since 2013. Brings a vast array of experience covering the Detroit Tigers, Detroit Lions, Michigan Wolverines, Michigan State Spartans, Detroit Mercy Titans, and Oakland University Golden Grizzlies. John brings a wealth of sports broadcast experience. In 2013, John had the vision to establish the Detroit Sports Podcast Network. Has recorded over 3000 podcasts analyzing Detroit Sports. In 2019, Sports Illustrated Media Group, a historical sports media outlet, partnered with Detroit Sports Podcast to provide daily Lions content for their growing and expanding digital media outlet. Our Lions content can also be read in the newspaper at The Oakland  Passionate about Detroit Sports and it is reflected in his coverage of the local teams!

Home/News