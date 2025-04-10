Lions Make Bombshell Deal With Eagles in All-Trade SI Mock Draft
In Sports Illustrated's latest all-trade NFL mock draft, general manager Brad Holmes picks up the phone and makes a deal with one of the league's top executives.
Eagles get: No. 28 (209 points)
Lions get: No. 32 (184 points), No. 134 (17 points) and No. 161 (10 points)
Detroit is seeking to continue their success offensively and the upcoming draft could provide Holmes and the coaching staff opportunities to find young offensive lineman.
Alabama Crimson Tide offensive lineman Tyler Booker projects as an immediate starting level prospect and could compete right away for playing time, if drafted by the Lions.
As NFL writer Matt Verderame explained, "The Lions get their replacement for the departed Kevin Zeitler. Detroit loves to build through the trenches and Booker has an argument as the best guard in what is a very good class. At Alabama, Booker started 26 games and at 6'5" and 321 pounds has perfect size. He projects as an immediate, impact starter."
New offensive coordinator John Morton has veteran talent along the offensive line, but there are still question marks at both guard positions.
Christian Mahogany, who is entering his sophomore campaign in Motown, is projected to start at right guard, while Graham Glasgow is hoping to rebound following a disappointing 2024 season that was riddled with injuries.
Detroit still has Kayode Awosika, Colby Sorsdal and Dan Skipper available for reserve roles, but the upcoming draft has multiple players that could fit what the Lions are seeking.