Stafford and Hockenson Discuss Red-Zone Struggles

If the Detroit Lions' offense is to take the next step forward, one aspect of their game must improve immediately in order to trend towards meeting some of the team's lofty expectations.

"Honestly, we probably should have scored 40 there,” Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford said Sunday after the Lions defeated the Cardinals, 26-23.

On too many occasions early in the season, Detroit's offense has settled for field goals instead of scoring touchdowns.

On Sunday, Detroit had five trips to the red zone, but was forced to settle for field goals too many times.

After three games, Detroit ranks 27th in red-zone efficiency, as it has scored touchdowns on six of its 13 opportunities.

On Wednesday, both Stafford and tight end T.J. Hockenson were asked about the recurring issues in the red zone.

© Rob Schumacher/The Republic via Imagn Content Services, LLC

"It's just execution. Throwing and catching, blocking and making runs, reads, all that kind of stuff," Stafford said in his weekly media session. "We've got enough players and personnel and coaches drawing up good plays for us. We just got to go out there and execute them. Starts with me. I can obviously be better in those situations."

"They (Arizona Cardinals) gave us some matchups. I think we just need to win on those," Hockenson said during a video conference with Detroit media Wednesday. "There's a couple that we definitely want back, a couple of plays. As an offense -- whether you're a receiver or a guy throwing the ball -- there are definitely those plays that we need to capitalize on. I think we're trying to get better every single day, especially Friday. Friday is our red-zone area day."

