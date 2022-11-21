Swift, Goff, Chark among Lowest PFF-Graded Lions

Lions need more from a running back drafted in second round of the NFL Draft.

The Detroit Lions were able to execute their gameplan on both sides of the ball against the New York Giants.

“I just think for our guys, it’s another way just to memory bank what it took to win this game," Lions head coach Dan Campbell said postgame. "This type of game, on the road, knowing that type of opponent, what we had to do, and performing and producing inside this gameplan, and everything we needed to do.

"Once again, I think it’s just staying true to who they are, putting in the work, look at the details, focus on the details and don’t look or listen to anything else," Campbell continued. "Let’s just worry about us and what we have in front of us. Give credit to our players and coaches.”

Alim McNeill woke up prior to the game knowing he had to step up and make his presence felt, even more than he previously had this season.

His 10 pressures against a weakened Giants offensive line represent the most recorded by PFF from a player over 320 pounds.

Unfortunately, several key offensive players did not have stellar performances. In fact, Jared Goff, DJ Chark and D'Andre Swift were among the lowest PFF-graded Lions players in Week 11.

More: Jameson Williams Is Back

Here are Pro Football Focus’ best and worst Lions player grades, based on Sunday’s game.

Top PFF-graded offensive players

OT Taylor Decker -- 86.3

WR Amon-Ra St. Brown -- 82.4

RB Justin Jackson -- 90.8

OT Penei Sewell -- 73.8

WR Kalif Raymond -- 72.4

Worst PFF-graded offensive players

RB D'Andre Swift- 54.6

WR DJ Chark -- 53.5

TE James Mitchell -- 53.0

FB Jason Cabinda -- 49.8

QB Jared Goff -- 47.9

Top PFF-graded defensive players

DT Alim McNeill -- 91.0

DE Aidan Hutchinson -- 85.6

CB Will Harris -- 77.8

S Kerby Joseph -- 69.2

LB Derrick Barnes -- 69.0

Worst PFF-graded defensive players