The Detroit Lions currently sit 1.5 games out of a playoff spot.

At the top of the current NFC Wild Card race, the Cowboys sit at 7-3, followed by the Giants (7-3), 49ers (5-4), Commanders (6-5) and Falcons (5-6).

The Lions find themselves sitting in the sixth spot in the race, with the top three positions earning a spot in this year's playoffs.

A three-game winning streak has put the Lions and their young roster in the conversation for a chance to earn their way in this season.

More: Lions Updated 2023 NFL Draft Order

Dan Campbell expressed after Detroit's victory over the Giants in Week 11 that the team executed the gameplan, which resulted in an eventual 13-point win on the road.

“That was outstanding. I was proud of our guys. I was proud of our coaches, the gameplan they developed. We knew what we had to do, and the players executed it. Everything that we said we had to do and needed to do to beat this team, we did that really for almost all of the game," said Campbell. "There was a couple of spots in there, but these guys are playing their asses off, and they’re starting to figure out a way to win. They all are. It’s a credit to these guys and the coaches."

Detroit's fanbase is notoriously skeptical, and with a tough matchup against the Bills coming up on Thanksgiving, hope may fade quickly.

But, for the time being, supporters are open to the notion that the team could earn a playoff berth in 2022.

Here is a sample of the reaction online to the Lions potentially getting back in the NFC playoff picture.