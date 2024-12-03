All Lions

Aidan Hutchinson: Taylor Decker Looks 'Great' In Maize and Blue

Former Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Taylor Decker wears Michigan uniform.

Detroit Lions offensive tackle Taylor Decker (68) walks off the bus as the team arrive at Lambeau Field
Detroit Lions offensive tackle Taylor Decker (68) walks off the bus as the team arrive at Lambeau Field / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The fallout from the stunning Ohio State Buckeyes loss to the Michigan Wolverines is being felt all across the National Football League.

Players from both schools certainly had wagers placed on the outcome of the game.

Unfortunately for Detroit Lions left tackle Taylor Decker, he was forced to don a Michigan Wolverines jersey and helmet of teammate Aidan Hutchinson.

Decker played for the Buckeyes from 2012-2015, while Hutchinson played at Michigan from 2018-2021.

Hutchinson posted online, "Who else thinks @_taylordecker looks great in maize & blue?"

Wolverines coach Sherrone Moore talked postgame about his team's mindset and focus on playing their best against the Buckeyes.

"That's who we are. So, we don't really need to talk about it. That's how we're built," said Moore. "We don't talk about toughness. We don't talk about that. How we're built in the weight room, what we do on the field, physicality, how we practice, that's just who Michigan is. We don't really need to talk about it."

Part of the reason for the Wolverines success the last four games against their biggest rival has been their hyper focus on all facets of working to defeat the Buckeyes.

"We worked 365 for this game," Moore commented. "And that's how we're going to continue approaching it. We're never going to stop thinking about this game. We're going to play, and that's no disrespect to the other players. But, this game is the most important game of the year and always will be."

