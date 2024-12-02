Joining Lions, Who Are Kicking 'Everyone's Ass,' No-Brainer for Adams
Veteran defensive back Jamal Adams was encouraged by his family to quickly get in contact with Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn.
After being released by the Tennessee Titans in October, the 29-year-old was hoping for another opportunity to join a team that had an opportunity to have playoff success.
Adams has fond memories of Detroit's defensive coordinator from participating in a Pro Day workout that was being run by Glenn, the Saints defensive back's coach, prior to being selected sixth-overall in the 2017 NFL Draft.
With all the injuries the Lions have been dealt with this season, Glenn decided it was time to get in contacted with the former three-time Pro-Bowler.
Adams made his first appearance at Lions practice Monday, wearing No. 25. He was observed participating in positional drills with the linebackers during the portion of practice open to the media, which is an intriguing development.
"I mean, there's no better opportunity, man," said Adams. "Obviously, just being home in Dallas and just continuing to train. When A.G. called, it was a no-brainer for me."
When asked what his perspective from afar was of the Lions, Adams noted, "We've been kicking everybody's ass. So, I'm fortunate enough, again, just to be on a team that's rolling like this. Whatever I can do to help, that's what I'm here for."
A former All-Pro safety, Adams does possess the physicality to slide down into the front seven and compete at the linebacker position. His versatility will be an asset for the Lions, who are currently navigating a number of injuries to their defense.
"It was definitely something I thought about, you know. If I can get an opportunity with a team that's obviously winning and a first class organization," Adams noted. "Obviously when the call came, it was like a dream come true."
Dan Campbell indicated that Monday's practice, which was designed to be full speed in the mold of what a Thursday practice would be on a traditional week, would say a lot about whether Adams would be elevated from the practice squad for the Packers game.
“Yeah, there again, we brought in he and Kwon Alexander, Myles Adams and Jonah Williams," Campbell told 97.1 The Ticket. "So we’ve got some guys that we’re gonna get a look at and see, with what we have on this roster, who we can use, how we can use them, what gives us the best chance. There may be a place, there may be a place here for Jamal and today’s gonna tell a lot. This will be our full speed today, we’re gonna get really good movement. So we’ll have a whole better feel by this afternoon, five, six-o’clock tonight.”
Adams first impression of Detroit's popular head coach was similar to what many new players who join the Lions' roster express.
"He's fired up. He's very energetic," said Adams. "That's a coach that you will run through the wall for. It's no secret to why Detroit is very good. So again, I'm just very excited to be here."