Terrion Arnold: I'm Going to 'Troll' Our Division Rivals at Draft
Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold has a unique opportunity at the 2025 NFL Draft.
Earlier this week, it was announced the former 2024 first-round draft pick would be representing the Lions on Day 2, when he announces one of the picks in front of the crowd in Green Bay, Wisconsin, the site of this year's draft.
Arnold was a guest on "Good Morning Football" and confirmed what everyone was hoping for when the news was announced he would be at the draft and speaking to the crowd.
Some former players and media members have gone viral for making bold claims and rooting on their own team in front of a rival crowd.
Detroit has recently had more success against the Packers than in year's past, sparking up the NFC North rivalry.
When asked, Arnold confirmed he had something unique planned to rile up Detroit's division rivals.
"The game plan is, I mean, obviously everyone knows I am going to troll our division rivals," said Arnold. "But, it is just a matter of how I am going to troll them. I have been thinking. I have been plotting. And you'll see tomorrow."
When asked about the response of the fans in attendance, which should feature a large amount of Packers fans, the talented defensive back did not express any concern regarding what the reaction could be live.
"They can't really say anything back to me," said Arnold. "Anything that they have done to Detroit, I wasn't there."