Terrion Arnold 'Took Some Lumps', Can Still Be Great NFL Player
The Detroit Lions have high hopes for 2024 first-round pick Terrion Arnold.
A cornerback out of Alabama, Arnold had an up-and-down first NFL season after the Lions traded up to get him in last year's draft. He won a starting job out of training camp, which led to him competing against some of the best NFL receivers in Detroit's patented press-man coverage scheme.
Arnold finished the year with a 50.8 overall Pro Football Focus defensive grade, with a 50.2 coverage grade. His status as a rookie made him a target for opposing quarterbacks, and his physical style led to whistles and penalty flags early in the year.
Ultimately, Arnold was whistled for seven pass interference penalties and 11 total penalties in his rookie campaign. However, just one of those flags was thrown from Week 14 on, and he demonstrated growth by season's end.
This growth, paired with his unshakeable confidence, has the Lions believing that he can grow into a standout corner. General manager Brad Holmes explained that Arnold seemed settled in by season's end and has what it takes to continue ascending.
“Yeah, he just has to continue to work on his fundamentals from a technique standpoint. He’s wired right, he’s got the right attitude," Holmes said. "He took some lumps early, had some aggressive penalties early in the year. I did think the waters kind of calmed halfway through. He’s a very coachable player, he cares, he’s passionate, he’s prideful."
Arnold could step into an even bigger role in 2025, as the future of Carlton Davis with the team is uncertain. Davis fits Detroit's mold as a physical man coverage corner, but could command an extension beyond the organization's desired price point.
If Davis indeed leaves, Arnold could be competing with Amik Robertson amongst returners with a case to be the team's top cornerback. By fine-tuning his technique and avoiding pesky penalties, there's plenty of potential that new Lions defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard can tap into.
"He’s gonna to do the necessary things to continue — he wants to be a great player," Holmes explained. "We want him to be a great player. I have no doubt that he’s gonna continue to develop. I thought Deshea did a great job with him, and I expect no different. Got a lot of excitement for Terrion.”