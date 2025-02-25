'Phase Two': Dan Campbell Reloads Coaching Staff
Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell has had to make coaching staff changes throughout his time as the team's leader. However, the changes had never been to the magnitude that they have been this offseason.
Campbell lost both offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, who are now head coaches with the Chicago Bears and New York Jets. These two were among the eight total departures.
As a result, Campbell was forced to find new hires that can uphold the team's recent standard of winning. Rather than rush to fill the positions, the veteran coach took a patient approach.
Speaking at the NFL Combine, Campbell estimated that he conducted between 24 and 26 interviews to evaluate new additions to his staff. The end result included the addition of John Morton as offensive coordinator and promotion of Kelvin Sheppard to defensive coordinator.
The importance of making quality hires is something he passed along to both Johnson and Glenn, and knows that these additions will be pivotal to the team's success.
"I told Ben (Johnson) and A.G. (Aaron Glenn) the same thing when they were leaving. The most important thing you'll have to do is hire your staff," Campbell said. "I had to do that already one time, and then over the course of the last four years, other coaches that have come and gone. This is kind of phase two, to reload the coordinators and different position coaches. I wanted to take my time and do it right. A lot of interviews, a lot. Really sat them down, got to know them. Figure them out a little bit. The football is there, but it's really about the match and the chemistry. I'm big on that, so that was a big part of it. I think we got it right."