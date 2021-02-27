3 Teams That Could Trade Up for Lions' No. 7 Pick

Read more on three teams that could trade up for the Detroit Lions' No. 7 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

The best-case scenario for the Detroit Lions in this year's draft is one of the draft class's coveted quarterbacks being there for them to select when it is their turn to hand in their draft card.

If Trey Lance or Justin Fields happens to fall for whatever reason, multiple teams would likely be willing to put together trade offers to entice Detroit to trade down.

For an organization that is in need of upgrades at multiple positions, trading down and securing additional draft capital could be a windfall for new Lions general manager Brad Holmes.

Here are three teams that would certainly consider putting together a trade offer to secure the services of a young, college quarterback.

1.) New England Patriots

The Patriots currently possess the 15th pick in this year's draft, after a disappointing 7-9 record last season.

The experiment with Cam Newton did not yield the results that New England supporters were expecting, as the veteran passer's skill set has diminished over the years.

With several returning veterans who opted out last season, the Patriots should be looking to draft a young quarterback to develop, after the successful run of Tom Brady.

2.) Pittsburgh Steelers

After meeting with ownership, it is believed that veteran Ben Roethlisberger will return under center in 2021.

"Even though the Steelers and Ben Roethlisberger are planning to continue their partnership, I don’t see the veteran playing much longer. In a stunning turn of events, Fields slides all the way to No. 24 (obviously, it won’t be a surprise if he goes much earlier than this) and Pittsburgh pounces at the chance to land a talented successor for Big Ben," NFL Network analyst Charlie Casserly wrote in his latest mock draft. "Sitting behind a future Hall of Famer for a year is a prime spot for the Ohio State prospect."

If the organization believes it is time to find its next franchise passer, trading up with Detroit might be its best bet to nab one of the premier signal-callers.

The Steelers possess the No. 24 overall pick in this year's draft.

3.) Washington Football Team

Despite winning the NFC East division last season, head coach Ron Rivera must be on the lookout for his next quarterback in Washington.

The organization whiffed on Dwayne Haskins, and released him after a disappointing start to his career.

With question marks surrounding the health of Alex Smith and Taylor Heinicke's true viability as a starter, Washington is in a prime position to consider moving up and trading with Detroit.

Rivera & Co. possess the 19th overall pick.

