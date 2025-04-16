Top NFL Draft Prospects Compared to Detroit Lions
Several prospects entering the 2025 NFL Draft have drawn comparisons to current and former Detroit Lions.
CBS Sports recently matched the top-100 prospects to National Football League talent.
Indiana Hoosiers defensive tackle CJ West, who finished the 2024 campaign with 40 combined tackles, two sacks and eight tackles for loss, was compared to defensive tackle Alim McNeill.
"These are two similarly sized nose tackle prospects with three-technique athleticism and a relentless style of play that combined with their hands make them menaces to deal with on the inside," Chris Trapasso noted. "These are both awesomely nimble big bodies who'll instantly boost the talent up front for their respective teams."
Ohio State defensive lineman Tyleik Williams and Texas defensive tackle Alfred Collins drew comparisons to Lions' veteran nose tackle DJ Reader.
The Clemson product had a productive first season in Motown last year and will look to anchor Detroit's defensive line after posting a 66.5 overall defensive Pro Football Focus grade.
As Josh Edwards explained, "Reader was labeled as a run-stuffer coming out of Clemson. His pass production was very limited. Reader has been a consistent player over the course of his nine NFL seasons and presents a high floor as a run defender."
Both Toledo defensive tackle Darius Alexander and Ole Miss EDGE Princely Umanmielen drew a comparison to former Lions defensive end Za'Darius Smith.
"Like Smith, Umanmielen doesn't win in a conventional way at the EDGE position. He's not ridiculously explosive and super bendy," Trapasso wrote. "But he routinely delivers a pop at the point of attack, works hard on every play and gets after it against the run. Plus, he has Smith-like size and length to keep blockers off his frame on a routine basis."
USC Trojans cornerback Jaylin Smith was linked to Lions second-year defensive back Ennis Rakestraw. After injuries limited Rakestraw in his first season, he is looking to have a bounce-back season in 2025.
"An undersized CB who plays almost exclusively outside -- and plays much bigger than his measurables," Wilson explained. "He has straight line speed, can be physical throughout the route, even vs. bigger WRs, and can make acrobatic/contested-catch INTs."