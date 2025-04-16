The Draft That Changed the Lions
The 2021 NFL draft will forever be looked back at fondly for the Detroit Lions.
In the first draft conducted with general manager Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell at the helm, the Lions made several selections that would ultimately transform the trajectory of their franchise.
The draft came just months after the team acquired quarterback Jared Goff and a slew of draft picks from the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for the team's former franchise quarterback Matthew Stafford.
In the four seasons since, the Lions have a record of 39-28-1 with two division championships, two playoff wins and an appearance in the NFC Championship game in 2023. After years of being an afterthought, the Lions are now considered among the top contenders.
Here's a breakdown of that initial seven-player draft class and the impact they've made on the organization.
Round 1, pick 7 — OT Penei Sewell, Oregon
The Lions' first pick under Holmes and Campbell has become a foundational piece of the offensive line. Just four years into his career, Sewell has been named a First Team All-Pro in two consecutive seasons and has earned three Pro Bowl appearances.
In 2024, Sewell was the third-highest overall offensive graded tackle behind Philadelphia's Jordan Mailata and Los Angeles' Rashawn Slater. His 91.5 run-blocking grade ranked second behind Mailata amongst tackles as well.
Sewell has allowed just two sacks total over the past two seasons as a pass-protector, and has truly emerged to one of the league's best blockers in every sense. He was rewarded with a four-year, $112 million extension prior to last year's draft and will remain under contract through 2029.
Round 2, pick 41 — DT Levi Onwuzurike, Washington
Onwuzurike was plagued by injuries early in his career, which stemmed from back issues in college. He managed to play 16 games his rookie year after missing a portion of training camp, but back issues kept him out for the entirety of his second campaign.
The Washington product returned to play 10 games as a rotational player in 2023 and saw his role expand after a strong training camp in 2024. Last season, he notched 28 combined tackles and 1.5 sacks and returns to Detroit on a one-year deal for the 2025 season.
Round 3, pick 72 — DT Alim McNeill, N.C. State
McNeill has been a steady riser throughout his four-year career. After starting six of his 17 appearances in his rookie year, McNeill became a full-time starter in his second season. Still, he desired to play a bigger role and underwent changes to his diet and workout regimen ahead of his third season.
The result was a slimmer, more athletic version of the talented defender that was on full display starting in 2023. A late-season knee injury derailed what could've been a Pro Bowl season in 2023, where he missed four games before returning in the regular season finale. That year, he posted five sacks and six tackles for loss.
In 2024, McNeill again started strong and was rewarded in October with a four-year, $97 million contract extension. He suffered a torn ACL late in the year that could force him to miss the start of the 2025 season, but he has become a key piece of the defense four years into his career.
Round 3, pick 101 — DB Ifeatu Melifonwu, Syracuse
After an injury to Jeff Okudah in the 2021 season opener, Melifonwu entered his second-career game as a starter at cornerback. However, he suffered a thigh injury that would result in an injured reserve stint during that game. He would play seven games with four starts as a rookie.
Injuries became an unfortunate theme for Melifonwu's tenure with the Lions, as an ankle injury limited him to 10 games in 2022. He was in the midst of a position change, moving from cornerback to safety starting in his second year.
Melifonwu experienced a breakout late in his third season, as he overcame a hand injury to become a key player defensively with his unique blitzing ability from the safety position. He picked off Nick Mullens to seal Detroit's first NFC North division title late in the 2023 season, one of two interceptions he had in the season's final three weeks.
Expectations were high for Melifonwu heading into the 2024 season, however injuries again derailed his ability to contribute. He missed the season's first 14 games with Achilles and finger injuries, and signed a one-year contract with the Miami Dolphins in free agency this offseason.
Round 4, pick 112 — WR Amon-Ra St. Brown, USC
The fourth-round pick of St. Brown may be Holmes' best value pick of his tenure, as St. Brown has greatly surpassed expectations throughout his first four NFL seasons. Labled as undersized and too slow based on pre-draft testing, St. Brown has emerged as one of the NFL's best wide receivers.
He became the team's top receiving option late in his rookie year, as he had at least eight catches and 70 yards in each of the team's final six games. His first-career touchdown came at the buzzer of the team's first win in 2021, giving him the first of many clutch moments in his career.
After setting the team record for receiving yards by a rookie, he has surpassed 100 catches and 1,000 yards in each of the last three seasons. He's 149 yards away from 5,000 receiving yards for his career, and has three Pro Bowls and two First Team All-Pro selections to his name.
Like Sewell, St. Brown inked a four-year extension last offseason worth $120 million.
Round 4, pick 113 — LB Derrick Barnes, Purdue
Barnes learned a new position at the professional level, which resulted in some growing pains. After working more as an edge rusher in college, the Lions transitioned him to a linebacker. He struggled for long stretches throughout his first two years and was considered to be falling down the depth chart when the team drafted Jack Campbell in the first round of the 2023 draft.
However, Barnes improved greatly throughout the offseason and ultimately beat out Campbell for a starting spot to begin the 2023 campaign. He has since become a key piece of Detroit's defensive attack, emerging as the team's SAM linebacker and owning a role that asks a player to work both as an edge rusher and a traditional linebacker.
Barnes suffered an unfortunate knee injury that ended his season after three games in 2024, but Detroit felt strongly enough about his ability to sign him to a three-year extension this offseason worth $25.5 million.
Round 7, pick 257 — RB Jermar Jefferson, Oregon State
After making the roster out of training camp, Jefferson saw action in seven games as a rookie. He carried the ball 15 times for 74 yards and two touchdowns. However, he was waived at the conclusion of training camp the following year.
He returned to the organization on the practice squad, where he has spent a majority of his time since. Jefferson went nearly three years without appearing in a game before the injury to David Montgomery prompted the team to call him up from the practice squad late in the 2024 campaign.
Though his impact has been minimal statistically, Jefferson was a player the coaching staff clearly trusted. He is not currently on the roster and remains a free agent.