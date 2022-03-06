Tracy Walker Contract Update: No Deal Is Imminent

Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams posted on social media his desire to keep playing with safety Tracy Walker.

Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams sent several internet sleuths into a frenzy last week.

The veteran running back tagged his teammate -- safety Tracy Walker -- in an Instagram post last week.

Williams posted “Can’t wait to go back to war with my dawg T-WalkuhhSan,” which many Detroit Lions fans understood to mean that the 27-year-old had signed a new contract to remain with the Lions.

According to the Detroit Free Press, "No deal is imminent with Walker and the Lions, though one certainly could be finalized next week. Walker had a nice season in 2021, and there is mutual interest in a return to Detroit -- especially with safeties Jessie Bates and Marcus Williams among the franchise tag candidates."

In recent rankings of available free agents, Walker has regularly been listed outside of the top-100 players available to be signed by NFL teams.

“Both him and I believe, for as good as his year was, there is vast room for improvement,” defensive backs coach Aubrey Pleasant told reporters at the Senior Bowl. “And I think collectively, if we get a chance to maybe work together again in the future, maybe you guys can see the same progression that maybe you’ve seen over the past year.”

NFL teams can use the franchise tag on players up until March 8.

The expected cost, should the Lions decide to place the franchise tag on Walker, would be approximately $13 million for the safety position.

