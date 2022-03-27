Skip to main content

DE Travon Walker Now Betting Favorite to Be Drafted No. 2

Ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft, there are several options for the Detroit Lions to choose from at the No. 2 spot.

The Detroit Lions could go a number of different directions with the No. 2 overall pick in this year's NFL Draft.

If general manager Brad Holmes wants to take a chance on a quarterback to develop for the future, Liberty quarterback Malik Willis may be the best choice. 

In the past month, defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and safety Kyle Hamilton have also emerged as favorites to be selected by the Lions. 

At the moment, Georgia defensive end Travon Walker is the betting favorite to land in Detroit, though (+250). 

Willis, Hutchinson and Hamilton are all tied with the next best odds to end up in Motown (+400). 

According to SI's NFL Draft Bible, "Lining up as a five-technique on base downs, Walker has the positional versatility to kick all the way out to a seven or reduce inside and rush from a three-tech alignment. His length is nothing short of special, utilizing it to outreach blockers and creating knockback. From there, Walker possesses the leg drive and motor to drive opponents back. In the run game, he is able to impact linemen with his hands, twisting them and enforcing his will. By extending, he stacks and sheds with a push-pull move. Athleticism is apparent when moving laterally, staying square and displaying range while maintaining extension. Walker times the snap well and shows a quick get to avoid cut blocks. His length makes him a threat to bat down passes. Not stiff, displaying balance and nimbleness when transitioning out of a spin move. Despite his height, Walker keeps his pads low."

At 6-foot-5, 272 pounds, scouts have been raving about Walker's NFL potential all throughout the pre-draft workouts. 

NFL teams believe Walker has the potential to become a star EDGE rusher in the proper system and with the right coaching.

